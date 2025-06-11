Derbyshire entrepreneur Anna shines as she hits a bullseye for cancer charity

Anna Mason may not be much of a darts player, but she certainly stepped up to the oche for a cancer charity after unexpectedly winning a professional dartboard set.

The boss of oven cleaning service Ovenu Burton was attending the franchise’s annual general meeting when she bought a raffle ticket for the equipment and arrows, worth £240.

Instead of lugging the bulky equipment home to Melbourne, Derbyshire, she quickly sold her prize to two fellow franchisees for £100 and donated the money back to the fundraising pot in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Her gesture helped push the raffle total to £900, which Ovenu founder and managing director Rik Hellewell then rounded up to a neat £1,000.

Anna Mason of Ovenu Burton with the darts equipment

Anna, whose business covers Burton-upon-Trent, Uttoxeter, and Alrewas, said: "I'm no darts player, so I was quite relieved when someone offered to take it off my hands. I was happy to do my bit for such a worthwhile cause, and it also saved me having to pack it all into my van!”

The idea to raffle off the darts equipment – used for friendly competition during the two day event - came as a show of support for one of Ovenu’s technicians who is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

Rik Hellewell added: "Anna’s gesture really topped off a fantastic fundraising effort. It was heartening to see everyone come together in support of such an important cause."

Anna, who has restored the shine to more than 5,000 ovens over her past 10 years of running Ovenu Burton, is seeking a buyer for the award-winning business as she prepares to step down later this year.

Ovenu Burton – which covers the South Derbyshire and East Staffordshire postcodes of DE13, DE14, and ST14 – is well-established with low overheads, strong earnings potential, and a loyal client base. The sale includes full training, a branded van, professional tools, and eco-friendly cleaning products.