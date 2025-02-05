Derbyshire driver sentenced for knocking over roadworker - after ignoring road closure signs

Derbyshire County Council is asking people to be more careful towards its roadworkers, after an incident where a member of the public ignored a road closure and knocked an employee over with his vehicle.

The incident was reported to the police, and the driver appeared at Derby Crown Court on 22 January.

On 13 May 2024, while roadworkers were fixing potholes on Locko Lane, Hardstoft, the court heard that John Leonard Muckle drove past road closed signs and traffic management, and then weaved his way past several roadworkers and equipment.

After driving past traffic management operatives, he tried to get past a council truck on one side of the lane, couldn’t, so reversed in an attempt to go round the other side of the truck and while doing so knocked one of the workers into the hedgerow. He did not stop and drove off. The roadworker involved was badly bruised.

At Derby Crown Court, Muckle, from Broom Avenue, Pilsley, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving. He was sentenced to 8 months in prison suspended for 12 months and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport, Councillor Charlotte Cupit, said: “This incident was really shocking and showed a lack of concern for our workers, who are doing a valuable job and doing everything they can to repair our roads. Thank you to all our highways teams for all the work they do.

“We take all incidents like this very seriously and are highlighting this case to show what our teams can face.

“Road closed signs are always there for a very good reason. When in place during repairs, they’re there to protect you, but also crucially our teams so they can get the job done as there simply isn’t enough room to pass. It might also need a short time for the repairs to dry.

“So, please abide by road closures and show our teams some care. No one deserves to be given a hard time for doing their job. Our teams live here in Derbyshire too - even if it means waiting or diverting, let’s make sure we all make it home safely. “

Inspector Matt Brown, who leads the policing team in North East Derbyshire, said: “The total disregard that Muckle showed for the roadworkers in this incident really was shocking.

“The signs were clear, and he could have been in no doubt that what he was doing was dangerous and could have resulted in really serious injury.

“His actions that day were not only unacceptable but criminal and he will now have 12 months where he won’t be able to get behind the wheel to really think about what he did.”