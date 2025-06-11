Derbyshire developer hosts educational site visit for local school children

Regeneration specialist Compendium Living and its construction partner Lovell recently hosted children from Castleward Spencer Academy for an exciting educational visit at the Castleward site.

Compendium Living, which is currently redeveloping the Castleward area in a £100m regeneration project, previously visited the school back in March to deliver a donation of book tokens in honor of World Book Day.

This time the students came to Castleward, and eight children, all of whom are members of the school’s council and Trust Parliament for the Spencer Academies Trust, visited the site to help them develop in their roles.The aim was for them to learn all about Castleward, what is involved in construction, and the work that goes into large scale projects.

Wendy Lister, Project Manager at Compendium Living, along with colleagues Scarlet Swift and Lana Hoolahan-Slater from Lovell, told the story of the Castleward project from its beginnings to the present day, before opening the floor for the children to ask all of the questions they could think of.

Castleward Spencer Academy students with their branded goody bags

The children all had hard hats and hi-vis vests for the tour, as well as a picture-based tick sheet devised by Compendium Living of items for them to look out for while viewing the site, to help their observation skills and to provide an opportunity for the hosts to explain what different items on site are and what they do.

Megan Howard, Teaching Assistant at Castleward Spencer Academy, said: ‘’ We’re so grateful for the fantastic tour around Compendium Living’s sites. The children seemed so engaged and excited, and thought of lots of things to ask about”.

Wendy Lister said: “The children were really engaged and enthusiastic, and asked lots of questions, a couple of which were quite challenging! We absolutely loved having them visit and see what we do and will definitely look at more ways we can work with the school to support the children’s learning.”

Located between Derbion shopping centre and Derby Midland Station, Castleward is one of the city’s largest housing projects. In total, around 700 new homes are being provided, alongside green open space and nearly 35,000 square feet of commercial retail space.

