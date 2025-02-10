Derbyshire developer celebrates emerging talent on National Apprenticeship Week

To coincide with National Apprenticeship Week (10th to 16th February), Barratt Homes has highlighted the skills and training available in its apprenticeship roles to develop talent across Derbyshire.

A current apprentice at Barratt Homes is 19-year-old Ned Riley, who is developing his skills in bricklaying at the housebuilder’s Midshires Meadow development in Whaley Bridge.Ned, from Dove Holes, lives only a short distance away from the development on Dowry Lane.

Currently working towards his Level Three Bricklaying qualification, Ned hopes to develop his career and build his skills.

Ned said: “I have enjoyed my apprenticeship so far. I love learning new skills and meeting new people and, in this role, I get to do both.

“My goals while I’m in this role are to learn as many skills as I can, and to improve myself and my knowledge of the job and how the site is run.”

Now in its 18th year, National Apprenticeship Week has brought together apprenticeship supporters from across the country with MPs, ambassadors, apprentices, training providers and top employers involved in recognising the value and importance of apprenticeships.

All Barratt Homes’ apprenticeship programmes are well structured and tailored to individual needs. Apprentices receive encouragement, support and guidance to help them develop, giving the skills and qualifications for a successful career.

Barratt Homes strives to provide opportunities for local people on its development, one which Ned has grasped with both hands.

He continued: “I would like to say thank you to Barratt Homes for putting on the apprenticeship scheme and giving me this opportunity.

“I would also like to say a special thank you to Lee Moss and Jake Moss (Bricklayers), who I work with, for taking the time to teach me. Plus, the support of John Gosling (Contracts Manager) and Martin Couch (Site Manager) has been greatly appreciated.”

Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director of Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We are very proud to support someone from the local community through our apprenticeship scheme.

“Ned is someone we will continue to support in the future and give him ample opportunity to expand his skills and set him up for a successful career in construction.”

To learn more about the career opportunities available, visit the website at Barratt Careers.

Midshires Meadow is surrounded by the stunning views of High Peak and is conveniently located near Manchester, Buxton and Macclesfield.

For more information about any developments in the county, contact the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Derbyshire.