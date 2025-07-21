Derbyshire Dales has more playgrounds than other area in the East Midlands

With further heatwaves expected across the UK as we approach the summer holidays many parents will start to think about what they can do to keep their children entertained during this break, but are there enough free activities?

Intrigued by this, the experts at Polybound, a Rubber Crumb supplier analysed gov.uk data to find the total number of parks per local authority. The number of children in the local authorities was sourced from ONS, to eventually find which local authority has the most play parks per 100 children.

The results:

Local Authority Total parks Total children under 15 Parks per 100 children Derbyshire Dales 503 10,402 4.84 Charnwood 1,189 31,057 3.83 Rutland 254 6,683 3.80 South Derbyshire 746 20,960 3.56 Rushcliffe 782 22,060 3.54 Broxtowe 628 18,634 3.37 Bassetlaw 683 20,918 3.27 Newark and Sherwood 701 21,477 3.26 High Peak 496 15,225 3.26 Chesterfield 569 17,533 3.25

Derbyshire Dales has the most parks per 100 children under the age of 15 in the East Midlands, at 4.84. This is over three times the number of parks per 100 children than Oadby and Wigston (1.58), who have a child population (10,795) that is 3% larger than Derbyshire Dales (10,402).

Charnwood ranks second, with 3.83 parks per 100 children in the area. Despite having a population of children under the age of 15 (31,057) that is almost half the size of Nottingham (60,062), Charnwood has just 22% fewer parks for children in the area.

Rutland ranks third, narrowly behind Charnwood with 3.80 parks per 100 children in the area. According to ONS population data, there are 6,683 children living in the Rutland area, and 254 parks, most notably Rutland Water - the largest country park in the UK.

South Derbyshire ranks fourth - following a £280,000 investment

South Derbyshire ranks fourth, with 3.56 parks per 100 children in the area. According to population statistics, there are currently 20,960 children under the age of 15 in the area, with 746 parks. Earlier this year, South Derbyshire council revealed there to be a £280k investment into rejuvenating recreational spaces across the district, initially focusing on Maurice Lea Memorial Park, Swadlincote Woodlands, and Eureka Park.

Methodology:

The experts at Polybound sought to find the UK local authorities which had the most parks per 100 children. To do this, they scraped the listings of all parks per local authority, according to their gov.uk page. Population estimates were sourced from the ONS, and is the most up to date data published. The number of parks were then divided by the number of children under the age of 15, and multiplied by 100 to find the total number of parks per 100 children. Data was collected in September 2024 and is accurate as of then.

