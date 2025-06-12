Derbyshire couple mark remarkable 75 years of marriage and say 'they have never had a major disagreement'

In recognition of their remarkable 75 years of marriage, Jack and Jackie recently received a heartfelt card from the King and Queen, honouring their enduring love story.

Their journey began when Jack, visiting a friend at the hospital where Jackie worked as a nurse, knew instantly that she was the one for him and thought that one day he would marry her. He requested his friend to arrange a date with Jackie, which payed off. The couple dated for 18 months before, their marriage just a year and a half later at Healey church in Sheffield on May 18, 1950, Jackie joked saying “it wasn’t quick”.

Their honeymoon in Scarborough was just the beginning of many adventures together, including trips to the south of France and Tunisia. Jack and Jackie went on to have two daughters, Sue and Penelope. Despite their many years together, Jack fondly shares that they have never had a major disagreement.

Today, Jack resides at Codnor Park and Jackie at The Firs, yet they still make it a point to see each other every day. Jackie's advice for a lasting marriage emphasises communication and compromise, humorously adding, "just let him have his own way."

Jack and Jackie sat together, together at The Firs and Codnor Park Care Home

As Jack and Jackie's love continues their unwavering commitment and devotion to each other serve as an inspiration to all who know them. .Through both the joys and challenges of life, Jack and Jackie exemplify the beauty of a marriage built on understanding, humour, and unwavering love.