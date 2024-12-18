Derbyshire county council opposes travellers site at Rowsley car park near White Peak Loop

Last week, December 9, Derbyshire Dales District Council took a decision in principle to turn four sites into temporary travellers sites, subject to planning permission.

The county council responded to the district council’s consultation to their proposals in full with strong objections on highways grounds to all the sites being considered.

In particular one of the sites, the car park at Rowsley, in between Matlock and Bakewell, is conveniently placed for people to access the White Peak Loop, a multi-use trail. It is used by many visitors and local people as a place to park before they enjoy a walk, bike ride or horse ride.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Infrastructure and Environment, Councillor Carolyn Renwick, said: “I was surprised and dismayed by the decision the district council took last week to turn their car park at Rowsley into a temporary travellers site.

“It is well used by local people and visitors, and also means that people travelling from the north do not have to travel into Matlock to park to enjoy this trail.

“I just do not think this is the right place to offer as a travellers site and we call on the district council to have another look at their plans.

“We’ve been working hard to make the White Peak Loop a real attraction for walking, cycling and horse riding, with new sections about to be opened so that people can get from Matlock to Buxton, then across to the High Peak Trail and back to Matlock. This decision does not help our ambitions for this at all.”

The County Council’s consultation response called on Derbyshire Dales to identify both temporary and permanent sites through its review of the Local Plan.