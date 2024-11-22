Derbyshire County Council offers free holiday club spaces for eligible families this winter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire County Council are providing free holiday club spaces this winter for families seeking fun, safe, and engaging activities for their children during the school break through the It’s About Me programme.

From Monday 23rd December to Friday 3rd January (excluding weekends and bank holidays), children and young people aged 4-16 who qualify for benefits-related free school meals can enjoy funded spots in holiday clubs throughout Derbyshire.

Funded by the Department for Education and delivered by StreetGames in partnership with Derbyshire County Council, the “It’s About Me” holiday activity and food programme offers children a range of activities including indoor and outdoor games, cooking workshops, arts and crafts, sports, fitness, dance, health and wellness activities, quizzes, park adventures, nature trails, and more. Each session also includes a nutritious meal, ensuring that children have access to both fun and healthy options over the holiday period.

Registration opens on Monday 2nd December and spaces are limited and allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information and to book a place, please visit www.itsaboutmederbyshire.co.uk.

Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Children and Families Councillor Julie Patten said: “Christmas is a special time of year we all want to celebrate, but for some families that’s difficult because of the additional strain it puts on finances and because their children are off on holiday away from the usual support and meals offered at school every day.

“It's About Me’ is an important part of our work to help every child and young person across Derbyshire have an enjoyable, active and healthy festive break.

“We’re happy to provide free holiday clubs to support families who are struggling this Christmas and help their children build strong foundations for their futures.”

Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Education Councillor Alex Dale said: “We’re committed to giving every child in Derbyshire the best possible start in life, no matter what their circumstances may be, and that’s particularly important at Christmas when some families struggle with many additional pressures.

“It’s About Me’ helps us make sure children and young people across the county have access to opportunities which support their physical, mental and educational wellbeing while they’re not in their school routine over the Christmas break and get out, have a good meal and have fun.”

Parent/ Guardian said:

“This programme is amazing and a complete lifesaver for help with childcare during school holidays. The staff are incredible, patient, kind, happy and enthusiastic. My children come home well-fed, nurtured and exhausted from all the fun, varied activities and exercise. It’s so refreshing to have this support when you’re busy working parents struggling to juggle everything.”