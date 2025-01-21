Derbyshire council issues warning over barbershop hygiene amid ringworm concerns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Visitors to barbershops in North East Derbyshire are being urged to make sure the premises they attend are following good hygiene practices.

There have been several national news reports recently raising awareness of skin-related complaints and infections such as ringworm* associated with barbershops, possibly as a result of the popularity of “Skin Fade” haircuts.

North East Derbyshire District Council is therefore asking its residents to make sure the premises they visit are following good hygiene practices and report any concerns as soon as possible.

Cllr Steve Pickering, Cabinet member for Environmental Health, said: “Thankfully we’ve had very few complaints about barbershops in our district and know that the majority will be following safe and hygienic procedures when dealing with clients.

“But if anyone does have any concerns, we’d ask them to get in touch with us straightaway so we can investigate and take action where appropriate. We are also always happy to provide advice to any business on request.”

The Council’s Environmental Health Service would like to make residents aware of the following good hygiene practices when visiting a barbershop:

Clean capes or gowns, free from dirt and in good condition.

Use of neck strips, headrest covers and tissues to prevent direct skin contact.

Utensils such as scissors, combs and guards should be immersed in disinfectant solution between clients.

Blades, foils and clippers are sanitised by either immersing them in disinfected solutions or sprayed with disinfectant aerosols between clients.

Single use straight blades in razors are replaced for each client.

Changing of nitrile gloves by your barber or thorough handwashing between clients.

Use of fresh clean towels for each client.

*Ringworm is a common fungal infection. The main symptom is a rash which may be scaly, dry, swollen or itchy. More information can be found on the NHS website.

You can contact the Environmental Health Service with any hygiene related concerns, or for business advice either online: https://myselfservice.ne-derbyshire.gov.uk/service/General_Enquiries or by calling 01246 231111.