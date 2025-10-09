Derbyshire Council industrial units in Ilkeston go under the hammer with £950,000 guide price

Crompton Road Industrial Estate in Ilkeston - up for auction with SDL Property Auctions on 29 October

Derbyshire County Council’s 1.5 acre Crompton Road Industrial Estate in Ilkeston is to go up for auction this month with a guide price of £950,000.

SDL Property Auctions, part of Eddisons, has been appointed to sell the fully-let, eight-unit development, which is home to businesses such as Dales, a high-tech architectural aluminium designer and manufacturer, and Midlands Asbestos Solutions, which provides asbestos testing services. The units will be included in the auctioneer’s next live-streamed property auction on 29 October.

Crompton Road Industrial Estate, which lies south of Ilkeston town centre and 20 minutes from junction 26 of the M1, currently generates a £127,000 annual rental income.

Andrew Parker, partner and auctioneer at SDL Property Auctions, said: “Local authorities across the country, including Derbyshire County Council, are carefully assessing their property assets and disposing of some of those that have become surplus to requirements in order to release funds that can be used to help support front-line community services.

“Crompton Road Industrial Estate offers a good mix of established tenants and a location just minutes from the M1, that makes it a particularly attractive proposition.”

He added: “Demand for well-positioned industrial premises remains buoyant throughout Derbyshire and South Yorkshire. With secure rental income already in place, we anticipate this popular site will draw considerable attention when it goes under the hammer later this month.”

For more information about the eight units at Crompton Road Industrial Estate in Ilkeston, or to register to bid remotely online, by phone or by proxy, visit sdlauctions.co.uk