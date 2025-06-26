Derbyshire company bowls over county cricket club with sponsorship of new pitch side hospitality area

A Wirksworth company which has won a top award for its recycled plastic garden furniture has unveiled sponsorship of Derbyshire County Cricket Club after kitting out a smart new pitch side hospitality area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Furniture company TDP, winners of a King’s Award for Sustainability, has provided the seating for a new pitch side enclosure at the club to help hospitality guests relax and enjoy the game.

The new pitch side space has been furnished with a selection of TDP’s armchairs, sofa sets and tables so that guests can enjoy sitting both out in the sunshine and under cover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unveiled at the England Women’s v West Indies game, the new TDP area has already been a big hit with the club.

Leah Barratt and Kym Barlow from TDP (seated), with Jimmy Drew and Charlotte Lee from Derbyshire County Cricket Club, in the new pitch side hospitality area

Jimmy Drew, commercial manager at the club, said: “We’re delighted with our new pitch side hospitality area and we’re extremely grateful to TDP for sponsoring Derbyshire County Cricket Club.

“The new chairs have been finished off beautifully with cushions in our Derbyshire County Cricket Club blue and we couldn’t be happier with the result – thank you TDP!”

Jimmy explained that the sustainable nature of TDP’s products had appealed to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We previously had some old rattan furniture and we wanted to replace it to create a secluded seating area for hospitality guests to sit and enjoy the action close to the pitch.

“We wanted to use a local company and we really liked the sustainability and longevity of TDP’s products.

“The club has had wooden benches in the past and unless you treat them very regularly, they fall apart very quickly. Recycled plastic is a much longer-term solution and it’s very sustainable, too.”

This is not the first time that TDP’s furniture has graced a prominent local sports club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company has also provided two of its benches to Derby County Football Club, one of which is in memory of club legend Sid Marson.

Kym Barlow, commercial director of TDP, said: “Community is really important to us at TDP and we are delighted to be supporting Derbyshire County Cricket Club with some of our best-selling pieces of furniture. We are seeing more and more sports clubs approaching us for our furniture because of how well it withstands weather conditions, continuing to look smart year after year with virtually no maintenance required.

“We’re really proud to be unveiling our sponsorship of the cricket club and we hope that everyone who uses this area enjoys our furniture - and the cricket!”

Over all the years it has been operating, TDP has used the equivalent of more than 3.2billion plastic bottles in its wide range of outdoor furniture products, saving vast amounts of plastic waste from polluting oceans, waterways and landfill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire County Cricket Club’s new pitch side seating area includes TDP armchairs, tables, sofa sets, poseur tables and stools, which have used the equivalent of 137,764 plastic bottles – a whopping 31 cubic metres of plastic saved from polluting the environment. This has saved the equivalent emissions as would be generated by 20,460 miles driven in an average car.