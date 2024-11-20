Derbyshire Children & Youth Charity opens new charity shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire based Valley CiDS, a charity supporting children, young people and families in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, are pleased to announce that they have opened their newest Lighthouse Charity Shop in Glossop, Derbyshire.

The new store was officially opened on the 15th November 2024 by local Glossop Councillor and Deputy Leader of High Peak Borough Council, Councillor Damien Greenhalgh. Joining the celebrations were children from Whitfield St James’ CE (VC) Primary School in Glossop. The new Lighthouse Charity Shop is located on the Howard Town Shopping Park, Victoria Street, Glossop.

The shop welcomed customers and others from the local community, including representatives from outlets at Howard Town Shopping Park, church leaders, and local organisations. Staff, volunteers, and trustees from Valley CiDS were also on hand to welcome everyone and celebrate this special occasion, marking the charity’s return to the town after four years, when its previous shop was located on the high street.

CEO of Valley CiDS, Ian Tannahill said:

“We are excited to be opening our new Lighthouse Charity Shop in Glossop and we’re so pleased to have the opportunity to return to the town. As a charity, we are passionate about engaging and working with local communities and look forward to reconnecting with the people of Glossop and furthering our work in supporting local children, young people and families.”

This is the charity’s 35th store, which are all located across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire. The new Valley CiDS Lighthouse Charity Shop, will raise income to support the work of Valley CiDS, working with children, young people and their families. This is through their work in schools where they provide a range of activities, along with out-of-school clubs, youth & community work services in local communities and alternative education provision, for young people who have disengaged with learning or are struggling to access mainstream education.

Visit the new shop, to meet the brilliant team of staff and volunteers who are dedicated to making this a great shopping experience for you with a welcoming atmosphere. Take the opportunity to look through the high quality items they have in stock.

Staff and volunteers will gratefully receive any unwanted clothing, bric-a-brac, soft furnishings, jewellery, books, toys, furniture and electrical items.

New volunteers are always needed, so pop in and say hello, as you can always be assured of a warm welcome.

Valley CiDS mission is:

“To build and strengthen community through serving, inspiring and equipping children, young people and families to develop their full potential in society today.”

To find out more about us visit Home - Valley CIDS and read our latest Impact Report with inspiring stories of people we have supported over the past year.