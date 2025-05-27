Derbyshire child safeguarding boosted by Safe And Sound's £5,500 race night

Safe and Sound, a Derby-based charity dedicated to transforming the lives of children and young people affected by child exploitation, is thrilled to announce the overwhelming success of its charity race night held at Great Northern Classics in Derby last week. Over 100 enthusiastic attendees gathered for an evening of thrilling horse betting, camaraderie, and fundraising, collectively raising an incredible £5,500.

Every pound raised will directly support Safe and Sound's vital mission to prevent, support, and help rebuild the lives of vulnerable children and young people in Derbyshire. While many of us have a clear idea of what it means to be "safe and sound," the reality for countless young people is tragically far from this ideal due to the pervasive issue of child exploitation.

At Safe and Sound, the team is passionately committed to ensuring every child lives a life free from exploitation. Recognising that sadly many young people are still affected and far from safe, the charity works tirelessly to intervene, provide support, and ultimately empower individuals to rebuild their lives to a point where the charity's services are no longer needed, no matter how long that journey takes.

Tracy Harrison, CEO at Safe and Sound, expressed her delight with the evening's outcome: "I am absolutely over the moon with the results of the race night! Seeing over 100 people come together, have amazing fun betting on the horses, and collectively raise over £5,500.00 is truly heart-warming. This significant amount will directly enhance our ability to protect and support children and young people in Derbyshire who are at risk or have been affected by exploitation. My sincerest thanks go out to everyone who took the time to come and support this vitally important cause. I also want to extend immense gratitude to all our incredible volunteers for their invaluable support on the night, and to my wonderful team of staff. Without our guests' generosity and our team's dedication, none of this would have been possible."

Tracy Harrison, Safe And Sound CEO, Presenting The Race Night

Tracy also extended her heartfelt thanks to all the sponsors who made the race night possible. “Your generosity is instrumental in our fight against child exploitation. A very special mention goes to Pete Ellse at Cosy Direct for his incredible support - your contribution truly made a difference to the success of the event.”