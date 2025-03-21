Derbyshire charity leaders “deeply moved” after dozens of volunteers spend night under cardboard to raise nearly £30,000

Leaders of a Derbyshire charity have voiced their gratitude for the “outpouring of support” from businesses, organisations and individual supporters who raised nearly £30,000 by sleeping out under cardboard overnight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s “Sleep Easy” event hosted by YMCA Derbyshire saw more than 80 people taking part, raising nearly £30,000 to help the highly valued charity continue carrying out its work.

Now in its 15th year, the annual event held at Derbyshire County Cricket Ground in March invites local businesspeople and individuals to sleep out overnight in sleeping bags under makeshift shelters they have constructed themselves from cardboard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Generous participants also donated food, drinks and other essential supplies throughout the night.

Claire Hollingshurst, Rachel Ollier, Lucy Armstrong, Alex Haythornthwaite and Rob Marchewka

One of the businesses participating in the event this year was science company Lubrizol, which sent in a team of five people who came to the cricket ground to spend the night under cardboard.

Lucy Armstrong, a chemist from Lubrizol, said the experience had been “fantastic”, saying it was, “… a big reminder of how fortunate I am to have somewhere safe, secure, and comfortable to live”.

She added: “The work YMCA Derbyshiredoes in the community makes such an impact, and I’m really looking forward to working with them on more projects in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grace Harrison, Development Director at YMCA Derbyshire, said: “We are deeply moved by the outpouring of support for our Sleep Easy event, and extremely grateful that year after year people are willing to spend the night outside for our cause.

“The money raised will go towards counselling, diversionary activities including sports, arts and crafts, providing a range of horticulture opportunities at our community gardens, wellbeing support, volunteer opportunities and work placement programmes, all with the aim of supporting those we serve to move along their positive pathways, enabling them to belong, contribute and thrive.”

YMCA Derbyshire leaders have thanked all those who volunteered to sleep out for the night with Griffiths Food, X-Press Legal Services, Vaillant, Yellow Rail, McAndrew Industries, SPL Powerlines, Icons Talent Agency, Hardy Signs, Derby Cathedral, The Alternative Board and Repton School joining Lubrizol at the cricket ground.

For more information about YMCA Derbyshire and how you can support Sleep Easy visit www.ymcaderbyshire.org.uk/sleep-easy/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

YMCA Derbyshire has been supporting young people and communities since 1847.The charity provides 212 bed spaces each night for people at risk of homelessness.

It also provides a wide range of community services, youth programmes, mental health support, horticulture opportunities, food provision and access to warm spaces, along with early years education, family support, and school-based initiatives.

Lubrizol has supported YMCA Derbyshire on several other projects, including its Community Meals scheme, a weekly project which sees businesses fund and cook a two course meal for those using the charity’s services. A team from Lubrizol also came to YMCA Derbyshire to help construct bird boxes and a geodesic dome for use in the charity’s garden.