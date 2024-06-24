Derbyshire Cave Rescue Organisation: Two for one rescue
Following a report from walkers in the area a small number of team members made there way to the location where helpfully, the walkers had built a small cairn to mark the spot. as the team were preparing the technical rope rescue equipment they became aware that the sheep they were looking at was not making the noise they were hearing!
They quickly located another small fissure in the limestone several metres away and after recovering the first sheep, quickly set about rescuing the second.
DCRO is run entirely by volunteers who regularly train for a variety of incidents the team may be called to attend, are funded entirely by donations and have been coming to the aid of stranded cavers, animals since 1952.
You can donate or find out more via their website www.derbyshirecro.org.uk
