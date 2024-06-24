Derbyshire Cave Rescue Organisation: Two for one rescue

By Anthony MatthewsContributor
Published 24th Jun 2024, 11:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Volunteers from Derbyshire Cave Rescue Organisation (DCRO) had a successful buy one get one free sheep rescue on Saturday, responding to reports of a sheep stuck down a fissure high above Castleton in the Peak District the team could hear another bleat for help

Following a report from walkers in the area a small number of team members made there way to the location where helpfully, the walkers had built a small cairn to mark the spot. as the team were preparing the technical rope rescue equipment they became aware that the sheep they were looking at was not making the noise they were hearing!

They quickly located another small fissure in the limestone several metres away and after recovering the first sheep, quickly set about rescuing the second.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

DCRO is run entirely by volunteers who regularly train for a variety of incidents the team may be called to attend, are funded entirely by donations and have been coming to the aid of stranded cavers, animals since 1952.

You can donate or find out more via their website www.derbyshirecro.org.uk

Related topics:Peak District

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.