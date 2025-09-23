Derbyshire care service welcomes visit from MP

Cygnet Views welcomed local MP John Whitby for a tour of the service, where he met with both individuals being supported and staff.

During his visit, Mr Whitby, the Labour MP for Derbyshire Dales, was given a tour of the Cygnet Health Care service on Wellington Street, Matlock, which provides support for up to nine women with learning disabilities.

He took time to speak directly with service users about their experiences, as well as hearing from staff about the difference their work makes every day.

Following the visit, Mr Whitby said: “I was incredibly impressed by the dedication of the staff at Cygnet Views and the positive atmosphere throughout the service. It was inspiring to see first-hand the commitment to helping people achieve their goals and improve their wellbeing.

“It was wonderful to speak with the staff team and find out how they not only encourage and support the women to be part of the local community, but provide personalised care that helps them develop necessary skills to move towards a less restrictive setting in the community.

“There was a wonderful atmosphere at the service, it was very homely and I’m grateful I got the opportunity to come and visit.”

Service Manager Kelly Shortt expressed her pride in showcasing the service to the MP. She said: “It was a pleasure to welcome John and introduce him to our staff and service users. We are proud of the work we do here at Cygnet Views, and it was a great opportunity to highlight the high-quality care and supportive environment our team provides every day.

“Across our Cygnet Health Care and Social Care services, we are committed to working in partnership with the community and demonstrating the positive impact of our services.”