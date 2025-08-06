Derbyshire Care Service rated 'Good' by Care Quality Commission

A Derbyshire care service has been upgraded to ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission after inspectors found that patients felt safe, well cared for, and respected, and described the staff as “amazing,” with one patient saying they wished never to leave because they felt so supported and safe.

Cygnet Views, part of the Cygnet Health Care division, is a nine-bed high dependency care service for women with learning disabilities, based on Wellington Street, Matlock.

Following an inspection by the regulator, CQC, in June 2025, the service is now rated ‘Good’ across all key lines of enquiries; Safe, Caring, Responsive, Effective, and Well-Led.

The CQC’s report reflected overwhelmingly positive feedback from people supported at the service, as well as their families, staff and external stakeholders.

Having spoken to four individuals being supported at the service, inspectors said: “Patients said they felt listened to, involved in decisions about their care, and treated with dignity and compassion.

“Patients told us they felt the staff were doing their best to help them to improve their mental health. Several patients described the staff as, “Amazing” and felt well cared for, highlighting respectful and compassionate interactions that promoted their dignity.

“Patients and their families described an environment where their voices were heard, their safety was prioritised, and their needs were respected.”

The Views was praised for its emphasis on person-centred care, from initial referrals through to discharge.

The report said: “Staff worked as a team to ensure care remained consistent and safe across referrals, admissions, transitions, and discharges. Leaders placed a clear focus on continuity and minimising disruption at every stage of the care pathway. Staff met regularly to plan care and share updates, ensuring transitions were both safe and tailored to the needs of individuals.”

Inspectors also highlighted the service’s strong commitment to both physical and psychological safety. Sensory equipment, such as rocking chairs and sensory lights, was used to help create environments that supported individual patients' needs. Patients told inspectors they felt secure and knew how to raise concerns, while families were actively involved in risk discussions and care planning.

The service was celebrated for providing a wide range of opportunities to support healthier choices and improve overall wellbeing. Inspectors noted how those supported can take part in walking groups, swimming sessions, and personal hygiene workshops. Access to an onsite beauty salon, therapy kitchen and two enclosed garden areas provide further opportunities for relaxation and self-care.

Praising the ‘caring’ nature of the service, the report added: “Staff consistently demonstrated kindness, compassion, and respect in their interactions with patients. They were discreet, responsive, and offered emotional support and advice when needed. Patients told us they felt well cared for, listened to, and treated with dignity.

“Our observations of staff–patient interactions confirmed a warm and respectful atmosphere. Staff engaged with patients in a thoughtful, person-centred way, promoting dignity, choice, and trust throughout the care environment.

“The service supported patients to have choice and control over their care, treatment, and wellbeing, promoting independence where possible”

One patient told inspectors they never wanted to leave because of how safe and supported they felt.

The report said the care environment was inclusive and supportive of individual preferences and inspectors found that policies were in place to meet patients’ cultural, social, and religious needs. Patients had choice and control over their care and treatment, with an emphasis on promoting independence wherever possible.

Inspectors said: “A wide-ranging programme of activities helped promote health, wellbeing, and social inclusion. These included pamper sessions, music appreciation, baking, gardening, physical activity, and events such as film nights and quizzes.

“Occupational therapy sessions included supervised access to a kitchen, allowing patients to develop essential life skills in a safe environment.”

Inspectors also found that patients maintained regular contact with family and friends, with flexible visiting arrangements and support in place to maintain relationships, including for those with loved ones at a distance.

The inspection team highlighted the positive experiences of staff as well, saying the service “fostered a positive and motivating workplace culture.” Team members described feeling supported and valued with one staff member noting: “Plenty of professional development opportunities, completed leadership and management programmes. I feel Cygnet offers really good training opportunities.” Supervision, leadership opportunities, wellbeing initiatives, and peer support were all praised as contributing to a strong and positive team environment.

Describing the leadership at The Views as “visible, approachable, and effective”, the report stated: “Leaders engaged regularly with staff and patients through structured walkarounds and daily contact. Patients also had regular access to the registered manager, helping build trust and familiarity.

“Patients actively participated in fundraising initiatives, for example during 2024, collectively raising over £6,000 for the Footprints Charity. This engagement fostered a sense of ownership and community involvement.”

Kelly Shortt, hospital manager, said: “Everyone at Cygnet Health Care is incredibly proud of the team at The Views. The feedback from the CQC inspection, particularly the comments from patients and families, shows the real impact of compassionate, person-centred care.

“This rating reflects the dedication and passion of our staff and our commitment to creating a safe, respectful, and empowering environment for everyone we support."