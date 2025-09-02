Derbyshire Care Service hosts friends and family day

Staff, service users and their loved ones came together for a day of fun in the sun.

A care service in Derbyshire recently held a summer garden party for individuals supported at the service and their loved ones.

Located on Wellington Street in Matlock, Cygnet Views is a nine-bed high dependency complex care service for women with learning disabilities and mental health needs.

The Cygnet Health Care service hosted its first-ever Friends and Family Day, which saw the loved ones of service users visit the Derbyshire service for an afternoon of fun.

Heather Davis, Cygnet Health Care Occupational Therapist, said: “Days like this are really important and it was lovely to see all of the positive interactions between our service users and their family and friends.

“The individuals we support were so excited and enthusiastic to show their guests around and even decorated the ward with photos of all of the great activities we’ve been up to.”

The day started with a service user led tour of the facility with views overlooking the 19th century landmark, Riber Castle.

The afternoon kicked off with a tasty buffet followed by some fun in the sun with activities like garden games, bingo and a quiz. Friends, family and service users alike then enjoyed a visit from the local ice-cream van, which rounded off the day on a sweet note.

Heather said: “It was great to see our service users united with their family and friends. The atmosphere was really lovely and joyful. Everyone enjoyed the day and got involved at every opportunity possible.

“Our Friends and Family Day was a huge success and we’re already looking forward to the next one."