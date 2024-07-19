Derbyshire care home wins sixth consecutive End-Of-Life Quality Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Firs Care Home with Nursing in Derbyshire continues to set the standard for exceptional end-of-life care practices, as it celebrates receiving the prestigious 'Derbyshire End Of Life Quality Award' for the sixth consecutive time.

This recognition showcases the facility's unwavering commitment to providing compassionate support to residents and their loved ones during their final days.

Sarah Meakin, the Registered Manager of The Firs, expressed pride in the team's commitment to offering personalised care, comfort, and effective communication to both residents and their families.

She emphasised the staff's tireless efforts to go above and beyond in ensuring that everyone in their care is treated with compassion and dignity and receive excellent care.

The Firs Team proudly holding their recently earned award.

The award not only recognizes The Firs' ongoing excellence in the provision of end-of-life care services but also highlights their mission to support individuals and families through one of life's most difficult periods with the highest level of care and professionalism.

This achievement serves as a testament to the team's relentless pursuit of excellence and their unwavering commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of those they serve.

As The Firs continues to be a beacon of outstanding end-of-life care in Derbyshire, residents and their families can rest assured that they will receive exceptional support and compassion during their time at the facility.