Derbyshire care home, Valley Lodge, opens new 'Cuddle Bedroom' to transform end-of-life care

Valley Lodge Care Home has introduced a dedicated ‘Cuddle Bedroom’. This provides families and significant others with the opportunity to remain close to their loved ones during the final stages of life.

The newly opened room offers a comforting and cosy space equipped with a cuddle bed. This is a specially designed, bed that allows loved ones to lie next to each other at the touch of a button. It means moments of closeness and connection can safely take place when needed most. The room also includes a sofa bed, en suite facilities and a wonderful view to ensure that people can be present and feel at home during this deeply personal time.

The project was made possible thanks to the incredible generosity of several families and friends but one family in particular made this happen quicker. Their loved one was previously cared for at Valley Lodge. Having experienced first-hand how meaningful those final moments can be, they kindly donated the remaining funds to purchase the cuddle bed, recognising the lasting impact it could have for others going through similar experiences. Ashmere Derbyshire were very happy to ensure this meaningful project could be realised.

Registered Manager Rebecca Stephenson shared,

A closer look at the new room, thoughtfully designed with a sofa bed for loved ones, a 'cuddle bed' to allow physical closeness, a private ensuite, and a tea-making station — all to ensure families can stay comfortably close during precious moments.

“We know how important it is for people to be close during the final days of life. The cuddle bedroom allows our residents and their loved ones to have those precious moments of closeness, comfort, and physical connection. It’s about dignity, love, and making every moment count. We’re incredibly grateful to those who helped make this possible — their generosity will support many others in their time of need.”

The room has been thoughtfully designed to feel peaceful and welcoming, with soft furnishings and warm lighting to create a homely atmosphere where people can share quiet moments, hold hands, or simply have a cuddle.

Valley Lodge Care Home continues to develop its services with empathy and understanding at the heart of everything it does. The cuddle bedroom is a meaningful addition that honours the emotional needs of residents and their families during one of life’s most difficult time.We are proud to say it is the first of its type in the area and as such further enhances the care we are able to give to residents and their loved ones.