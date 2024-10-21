Derbyshire care home resident enjoys first flight experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire man receiving support from a social care service has achieved his lifelong dream of flying.

Davey is a resident at Marion House in Borrowash, which is part of the Cygnet Social Care division and provides support for adults with autism and learning disabilities.

He had expressed to staff a keen interest in visiting airports and had a strong desire to experience flying. He already had a passion for travel and enjoys navigating in cars, following street signs, and planning outings. He also likes visiting airports and has previously been on holiday to coastal areas.

Despite initial concerns from his father about how Davey would cope in a busy plane and an unfamiliar environment, the staff at Marion House made his dream come true by arranging a 30-minute flying experience for him.

Davey from Marion House, part of Cygnet Social Care division

On 3 October, Davey, accompanied by his team leader Nat Page, visited Derby Airfield to meet his dad and the plane instructor.

Despite being in an unfamiliar environment and the confined space of the plane, Davey thoroughly enjoyed the experience as the instructor flew the plane over Derby, showing him some of his favourite locations, including Alton Towers and the McDonald's in Uttoxeter.

Nat explained: “Davey goes to the same place for his holiday every year. I asked him if he would like to try somewhere different and maybe go on a plane to a different country. Davey agreed to this so we put in place a flying experience to see if Davey would be able to manage flying.

“We watched clips on YouTube of the smaller planes to give Davey a clear indication of what he would be facing on the day of the flight.

“We had the opportunity to fly in a smaller plane, which allowed us to soar at a lower altitude, offering us breath taking views of various landmarks. One of the most memorable moments was flying over McDonald’s as this is Davey’s favourite.

“His face light up with joy, and it was heart-warming to see his reaction. The piolet even joined in on the excitement, capturing the essence of the moment.

“When the pilot spoke for the first time, Davey’s face was priceless, it was a mix of surprise and excitement.”

Following the flight, Davey and Nat were presented with a certificate to commemorate their achievement, and they are now contemplating their next exciting adventure.

Nat added: “I asked Davey if he would like to do this again and before I finished the sentence Daveys reaction was ‘Good, Good’.

“This was a really important experience for Davey.

“Being on the plane was a major accomplishment that has given him the confidence and knowledge to be able to travel further afield in the future.”