Derbyshire care home resident and former Korean War army nurse ‘proud’ of his service

The former Korean War nurse served his duty for his country when the army were short-staffed and in desperate need of nurses.

A 92-year-old Derbyshire care home resident who was a former Korean War army nurse has revealed his ‘proud’ service that built his character on International Nurses’ Day.

HC-One’s April Park Care Home – located on Curlew Avenue in Eckington, Derbyshire –will thank nurses for the immense difference they make every day to the lives of residents and their loved ones on International Nurses’ Day, which is celebrated on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Nursing colleagues are pivotal to the delivery of efficient and quality care provision. They play a vital role in supporting residents’ health and wellbeing.

April Park resident and former Korean War nurse, Bernard Robinson, 92, is proud of his service

April Park Care Home resident, Bernard Robinson, has reflected on his career as a nurse in the Armed Forces. Bernard, 92, who has lived at the Derbyshire care home since November 2022, revealed that he began his nursing career at the age of 18 when he enrolled into the army.

He became a nurse when the army was short-staffed and in desperate need of nurses. Bernard helped fulfil a need during the Korean War, where he served his duty for his country and people by travelling all over the world.

Bernard enjoyed meeting different kinds of people, as he looked after the wounded and cared for families in the area where he was stationed. Bernard enjoyed his work as a nurse, but he experienced many traumatic situations during the war.

Bernard was 22 when the Korean War ended, and he subsequently changed his career path by working on the railways and then as a painter and decorator. His favourite memory as a nurse was playing with the children on the wards, where he made them smile and laugh during tough times.

Bernard served for the British army as a nurse when they were short-staffed

Speaking on his experience, Bernard Robinson, resident at April Park, stated:

“Whilst I didn’t choose to become a nurse initially upon joining the army, I wouldn’t change it! I am proud of the service I did, and it made me the man, husband, and father that I am today.

“My best advice to anyone considering becoming a nurse would be to listen and respect everyone. To be a good nurse during the war, you needed to be kind and patient, as well as understand the pain and agony the soldiers were going through.”

April Park Care Home resident Carolyn Hardy, 81, has also been reflecting on her time as an Ancillary Nurse. Carolyn – who has lived at the Derbyshire home since June 2023 – started her career at a nursing home in Birmingham.

Carolyn also worked as a night nurse at both Rotherham Hospital and Sheffield Northern General Hospital. She recalled fond memories of her matron, who was her role model as a young nurse.

Carolyn remembers her matron being a strong-willed lady with a big heart, who would always look after others. She also remembers caring for her matron when she sadly grew ill.

Carolyn is still very active today, as she enjoys helping the domestic team with cleaning tasks at April Park Care Home.

Carolyn Hardy, resident at April Park Care Home, said:

“I have always enjoyed helping people that couldn’t help themselves. Being a nurse came naturally to me and fit with my personality.