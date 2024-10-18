Derbyshire care home opens charming tea room to support residents wellbeing
The Tea Room has been meticulously designed to offer a cozy setting reminiscent of a traditional English tearoom. With its inviting ambience, comfortable seating, and exquisite décor that has had resident input. The Tea Room aims to provide a welcoming space where residents and their loved ones can relax, socialise, and create cherished memories together. Families can even book this space out for celebrations free of charge.
The innovative concept of the Tea Room was inspired by the desire to offer a unique experience to residents who may face challenges that make it difficult for them to leave the care home. By bringing elements of the outside world inside, Codnor Park Care Home is dedicated to ensuring that every resident can continue to enjoy the simple pleasures of life, such as sharing a cup of tea with family and friends.
Maintenance Manager Sophia Wheatley expressed, "It's been truly rewarding to co-ordinate the development of this space. I believe it holds great importance, especially for residents who may feel uncomfortable leaving the home and the tea room we’ve created is a designated area that provides a sense of this. It has been so important to incorporate residents in shaping this environment, from choosing the colour schemes to selecting the artwork and crockery."
The Tea Room at Codnor Park Care Home is set to become a hub of social activity, offering a range of delicious teas, freshly baked treats. Whether residents are celebrating a special occasion, catching up with loved ones, or simply enjoying a peaceful moment alone, the Tea Room promises to be a place where hearts are warmed and connections are strengthened.: