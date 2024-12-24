Derbyshire care home director gives away £100 every day of December

By Phoee Booth
Contributor
Published 24th Dec 2024, 10:18 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2024, 11:21 GMT
David Poxton, Managing Director in the role of SantaDavid Poxton, Managing Director in the role of Santa
David Poxton, Managing Director in the role of Santa
In a display of holiday cheer, David Poxton, Managing Director of Ashmere Derbyshire has been generously giving away a £100 gift card each day to a randomly selected member of staff.

The initiative, which has left staff members feeling appreciated and valued, sees the winners announced daily in a video shared on the care home's internal work social media platform. These videos feature David Poxton in the role of Santa, depicted in various global locations as he reveals the lucky recipient of the day's gift.

The playful and festive videos have been met with excitement and gratitude from the staff, who have been eagerly anticipating each day's winner announcement. The initiative not only brings a touch of holiday magic to the care home but also serves as a morale booster for the hardworking staff members who are committed to providing quality care to residents.

The social media team at Ashmere expressed their appreciation to David Poxton for embracing their creative ideas and making this month a memorable and rewarding experience for the staff.

Related topics:Derbyshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice