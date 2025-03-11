Derbyshire care home celebrates 100 years of combined service

Rob from maintenance team receiving his 10 year recognition award with a personalised tanker and certificate

Five members of the Coxbench Hall team have now achieved their 20 year of service awards therefore they collectively have over 100 years of experience and knowledge in this excellent family run Derbyshire Care Home.

These 20-year service awards have been presented to team members in several different departments including the admin, housekeeping, kitchen and care team showing a fountain of knowledge and experience in all areas of the care home.

Coxbench Hall has been providing care to the elderly for 40 years and recognises the importance and significance of long service from all of the team and regularly celebrates 5, 10, 15 and 20-year service awards. All of these outstanding achievements are marked with the presentation of a personalised gift and certificate. In 2025, the home will be presenting 9 long service awards that range from 5 to 20 years of service. 2025 will be a record year celebrating three 20 year of service awards.

Sue Day, Head of Housekeeping, said on her 20-year anniversary; “on my first day I didn’t think this was the role for me but 20 years on I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else and I’m not going anywhere any time soon”.

Karen receiving her 5 year recognition award with a personalised glass and certificate

19 members of the team have now been a part of the Coxbench Hall Family for over 5 years which contributes to the average length of service being 4 years and 9 months which is well above the average for the industry.

Staff retention is vital for maintaining continuity of care, building strong caregiver-resident relationships and ensuring a stable and experienced workforce. The relationship between the team and residents continues to blossom and grow stronger over time which creates the homely feel at Coxbench Hall.

When asked why Coxbench Hall staff retention is higher than industry average, Sarah, director at Coxbench Hall, said “as a family business we want everyone to feel welcome, when a new member of the team starts they are automatically welcomed into the Coxbench Hall Family and continue to be treated this way by the whole team.”

Overall there is just shy of 270 years service and experience at Coxbench Hall excluding the family of directors who have been involved since the care home began in 1984, with total years of service of around 125 years.