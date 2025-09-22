Derbyshire bowls club ends season with sponsorship celebration

Photo caption: Wirksworth Bowls Club end of season competition's winning pair - Noel Hayes (left) and Andrew Shaw (right) with Chris Wainwright (centre), Longcliffe's Operations Director.

Members of Wirksworth Bowls Club have ended the official playing season with a celebratory competition.

The Club is now mid-way through a five-year sponsorship term with local employer Longcliffe Quarries Ltd and celebrates this partnership with an annual ‘Longcliffe Trophy Competition’ which encourages bowlers from all over Derbyshire to take part.

Club Secretary and player Jan Cundy explains what the partnership with Longcliffe means to the 34-year-old Club: “We operate as a charity. Support from local organisations like Longcliffe helps us keep our subscriptions and players’ fees down which in turn encourages as many people as possible to come along and enjoy our excellent facilities.”

“The sponsorship helps cover some of our costs including mowing, scarifying, and fertilising the bowling green which is considered one of the best in the area. It also helps with the upkeep of our first-class clubhouse.”

The Longcliffe competition involves 16 pairs playing three games each to arrive at a final involving the most successful pairings.

Longcliffe Operations Director Chris Wainwright went along on the day of the competition to present the trophy to the winning pair – Noel Hayes and Andrew Shaw. He said: “Congratulations to the 2025 winners of the Longcliffe Trophy Competition. We are pleased we are able to support the Club, and we hope more people will come along and give local bowling a try.”

The Club has 50 full members and eight associate members. It is keen to grow its membership and points out that bowls is a game for all ages. To find out more about the Club please contact Club Secretary Jan Cundy on 01629 823675.