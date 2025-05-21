Derbyshire-based Rasselbock Running names Charity of the Year for the Sherwood Pines Marathon and Half Marathon

East Midlands-based mass participation event organisers, Rasselbock Running, has named national alcohol harm charity Alcohol Change UK as its Charity of the Year for the 2025 Rasselbock Marathon and Half Marathon.

Set in Nottinghamshire's picturesque Sherwood Pines Forest, Rasslebock’s home ground, the inaugural event in 2024 welcomed more than 500 runners for a fun-filled day taking on the marathon and half marathon courses.

This year’s event, which now includes a shorter 8.5km route alongside the full marathon and half marathon, takes place on 13 July 2025, with Rasselbock expecting approximately 700 participants to join them on the day.

Alcohol Change UK, the charity behind the renowned annual Dry January® challenge, has been named the first-ever charity of the year for the event, with funds raised set to support its work to create a society free from the harm caused by alcohol.

Eric Keeler, Founder of Rasselbock Running, said:

"I, like so many others, have my own experience of alcohol harm. That’s why Alcohol Change UK felt like a natural fit for our Charity of the Year for Rasselbock’s Sherwood Pines event this summer.

“After moving away from home when I turned 18, I jumped right into the party lifestyle that many young adults do. What started as just drinks after work turned into four years of drinking to excess, for breakfast, at work, in my break and all night. On my 22nd birthday I landed myself in hospital with a torn stomach lining, being told that I’d have less than four years to live if I carried on this way. Since then, I have learnt that alcohol isn't the only way to have fun. I discovered the world of running and I have met so many incredible humans over the past 14 years. Whilst I’m not alcohol-free I can count on two hands the number of drinks I have in a year. It was not an easy lifestyle change, it was by far the hardest thing I ever did, but being able to live past 26 makes every moment worth it."

Robin Plowman, Senior Community and Challenge Events Manager at Alcohol Change UK, added:

“Having seen Eric’s own inspirational journey with alcohol and being behind him right from the early stages of setting up Rasselbock Running, we know how much this partnership means and how our shared values can make a difference to ending alcohol harm. Challenge events are such an incredible way for people to come together and celebrate health, wellbeing and fun for a good cause. We were involved in the 2024 event and loved the atmosphere, personal touch and family feeling that makes Rasselbock so unique.

"We’re thrilled to be the Charity of the Year for the 2025 Rasselbock Marathon and Half Marathon and look forward to a great event in the Sherwood Pines Forest this July.”

The 2025 event will take place on Sunday 13 July, also marking the final day of Alcohol Change UK’s annual Alcohol Awareness Week.

To join the team of Alcohol Change UK runners on the start line and support its work to end alcohol harm, sign up here: alcoholchange.org.uk/get-involved/fundraise/take-on-a-challenge/running/rasselbock-marathon-and-half