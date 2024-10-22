Derbyshire Autism Services to join Autism East Midlands in merger

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire Autism Services will be merging with Autism East Midlands, joining forces to support more autistic people across the East Midlands.

In a statement released on 12 August, the Derbyshire-based charity announced that it would be facing imminent closure due to what was described as “huge spending cuts” in the health and social care sector, and would be closing its doors if it did not raise sufficient funding.

First established in 1989, the charity provides advice, guidance and support to children, young people and adults – with or without a diagnosis of autism – and their families.

It was also announced that the closure would lead to a loss of 33 jobs at the charity.

Autism East Midlands has been supporting autistic people and their families since 1968, providing support across the East Midlands, including Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire through to Leicestershire, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire.

This support includes residential housing, day services and children’s support hubs, as well as a school based in Nottingham.

In Derbyshire, Autism East Midlands runs Mundy Street day service in Heanor, the Poplars residential service in Whitwell and the Hill Top supported living service in Bolsover, as well as a support hub in Heanor for families and children.

Both charities advocate for person-centred support, with an emphasis on putting the choices and needs of the service user at the heart of the service.

Steve Freeborn, Chair of Trustees of Derbyshire Autism Services, said:

“Everyone involved in Derbyshire Autism Services is thrilled to be joining with Autism East Midlands; the ethos of the organisations couldn’t be better matched.”

Jane Howson, CEO of Autism East Midlands, said:

“Our ambition is to see that the support offered to autistic people and families at Derbyshire Autism Service continues and that the people receiving this support don’t see any interruption during this time.”