Derbyshire artist secures Number 1 spot in The Independent Artist Chart Show

A Derbyshire-based musician, has gone straight to the top of The Independent Artist Chart Show with his track ‘Live Life’.

SCRUMP, also known as Paul Gibson, is the first artist to enter and reach number 1 in the same week and the first local artist to reach the top spot securing the position against independent artists from around the world.

Established in 2019, Burton Radio, a community station serving the people of Derbyshire and Staffordshire, has been running The Independent Artist Chart Show every Tuesday since October 2023.

The Top 20 places are voted for by the Burton Radio listeners and this week saw a record number of 6,000+ votes.

SCRUMP with Burton Radio DJ Graeme Drayton.

“It’s an amazing feeling to reach Number 1 and to know the listeners have voted for my song,” said SCRUMP. "It's great to know people in Derby are connecting with my music.

“There is so much talent within the independent music scene, it’s brilliant to be a part of it and to have received so much positivity around my music already.”

Tracks submitted to the show are entered into the Top 20 following an intensive selection process by the show’s host, Graeme Drayton.

“SCRUMP’s music has so much energy and he’s an incredible live performer,” Graeme said. “'Live Life' is a great track and very deserving of reaching Number 1 in our charts. The song is really easy to listen and move to.

SCRUMP signing Burton Radio Wall of Fame as Number 1 artist.

“We’ve seen a rise in the number of tracks being submitted, which is reflective of the talent coming through and of our station as a platform, which is continually growing.”

‘Live Life’ marked SCRUMP’s first official release in December 2023 and it had immediate success with BBC Music Introducing.

The song aired across the East Midlands on BBC Radio Derby, Nottingham, Leicestershire, and Lincolnshire with further plays as ‘Track of the Day’ on BBC Radio Leicester and as ‘BBC Artist of the Morning’ on BBC Radio Nottingham.

BBC Music Introducing presenter, Dean Jackson said: “We’re getting in early here with SCRUMP I have to say.

SCRUMP performing 'Live Life' at Burton Radio launch party.

“It’s just coming out right now and SCRUMP feels like a brand-new project to get involved with. Get in there early doors.”

Graeme added: “We want our chart show for independent artists to be a springboard towards commercial radio and the official charts. SCRUMP is certainly gathering a following in Derbyshire so we’ve no doubt he’ll be the next big thing!”