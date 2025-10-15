Derbyshire apprentice honoured at Building Excellence Awards

Harvey Ellis, a Level 5 Building Control Apprentice at DBCP

The leading provider of Building Control services in Derbyshire and Staffordshire Moorlands is celebrating a remarkable achievement following the 2025 Local Authority Building Control (LABC) East Midlands Building Excellence Awards.

A rising star within the DBCP team and the LABC Academy, Harvey Ellis, has been named LABC Newcomer of the Year, marking the second consecutive year a DBCP apprentice has won the prestigious title.

Harvey said: “It’s a fantastic feeling to have my hard work recognised, especially knowing how much support I’ve had from the team at DBCP and the LABC Academy. This award motivates me even more to continue learning and contributing to the future of safe, high-quality construction.”

Harvey’s win comes on the heels of his recent shortlisting, alongside fellow apprentice Charlotte Gladwin, in the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards, where both were commended. At the awards, DBCP was also named as the SME Employer of the Year.

DBCP accepting the SME Employer of the Year award at the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards

David Pratt, Building Control Manager at DBCP, said: “Harvey’s achievement is a testament to the strength of our apprenticeship programme and the culture of excellence we foster at DBCP. We’re committed to delivering the best possible service to our clients, and that starts with investing in our people. Seeing our apprentices thrive and gain recognition is incredibly rewarding.”

In addition to Harvey, the annual LABC Building Excellence Awards, which celebrate outstanding projects and individuals across the construction industry, also honoured projects and people which DBCP has supported.

The awards recognised DBCP’s provision of expert advice and ensuring that building work meets safety standards and regulations. DBCP had the honour of seeing three projects and a construction professional, that it has provided Building Control services to, recognised in the LABC Awards.

Winner – Best Individual New Home: Oak Holt, Derbyshire with Steven Docker Associates and Misura Ltd

Winner – Best High Volume New Housing Development: Flagshaw Pastures, Phase 2, Derbyshire from Peveril Homes

Winner Construction Professional of the Year: Sam Rhodes, Keepmoat Homes

Highly Commended – Best High Volume New Housing Development: Block E3, Nightingale Quarter, Derbyshire from Wavensmere Homes and Gould Singleton Architects

David added: “At DBCP we recognise the pivotal role we play in promoting high standards of construction and compliance across our region, working collaboratively with developers, architects, and local authorities. The recent accolades oof both the business and our people, underscore DBCP’s genuine commitment to developing the next generation of building control professionals.”

All the East Midlands region winners will now progress through to the national LABC Excellence Awards grand final where they will go up against winners from 12 regions. The grand final winners will be announced early next year.

For more information about career opportunities and apprenticeships at DBCP, visit www.dbcp.co.uk/careers.