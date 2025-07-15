Derbyshire anglers and walkers blame water lily plague for “carnage” at Hardwick pond

These photos show “absolute carnage” at one of Hardwick Hall’s largest ponds – sparked by an infestation of oxygen-sapping water lilies.

Walkers and anglers who regularly visit the Great Pond have described dying fish with seagulls having a “field day” along with the disappearance of ducks, moorhens and swans which are no longer able to navigate the ravaging water plants.

Speaking about the “devastating scenes” at the pond, angler Jay Elliott posted on Facebook that the “stench” was “breath-taking”. He said: “The odd pike still crawling the margin, roach gasping on the surface and the seagulls (are) having a field day....absolute carnage.”

Though a popular pond plant, if water lilies are not managed properly they can block sunlight, reducing oxygen levels and hindering water circulation – potentially harming fish and other pond life.

Teresa Hall, who took the images shown here last week, said combined with soaring temperature and lack of rain lilies were “taking all the oxygen out of the pond”. She added: “Ducks, moorhens and swans have disappeared. They cant get through the lilies and fish are dying through lack of oxygen.”

Both Jay and Teresa lay the blame for the current state of the pond squarely at the feet of the National Trust, which manages Hardwick Hall. However the National Trust say the fall of oxygen levels in the Great Pond was caused by “heavy rainfall” the weekend before.

Fishing rights at Hardwick Hall were suspended some time ago, which Jay believes has contributed to the catastrophe. Speaking to Derbyshire Times, Jay said: “This calamity could have been averted if anglers or a fishing club had been present. Anglers have a responsibility to the fish even after the gates to the lakes are closed.

"If anglers had been present they would have been alerted at the first signs of fish in distress. Anglers are attuned to their surroundings and spend most of their time observing the water. Most of them also engage in regular 24-hour sessions, some a lot longer. This helps to police it.”

Angler Jay Elliott described the “stench” of dying fish as “breath-taking"

A spokesman for the National Trust said “We believe the fall of oxygen levels in the Great Pond was caused by heavy rainfall the weekend before, after a period of low water and dry weather. The cool inflowing water dislodged warm deoxygenated water, unfortunately resulting in some of the fish dying.

"The team at Hardwick haven’t seen an incident like this happen in the parkland for more than 20 years but sadly with climate change generating more erratic weather year on year we are likely to see an increase in this challenge in future.

“As soon as we were made aware of the incident at the Great Pond we promptly responded and have been working with the Environmental Agency fisheries to prevent further instances, including the use of an aeration pump, and we are looking to relocate the remaining fish as soon as possible.

“Water lilies are part of the natural ecology of the Hardwick parkland. They produce oxygen, their flowers benefit pollinators and they provide homes for fish as well as a natural protection from predators such as herons – particularly when fish are very young.”