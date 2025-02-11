Derby students are looking for their own fairy godmothers to get them to the ball

Students at a Derby school are looking to the community to ‘make their dream come true’ with a £10 donation, for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of a school prom.

Due to a lack of funds after government cuts this year, the prom committee at The Bemrose School, in Uttoxeter New Road, is asking the Derby community to sponsor a pupil for £10 to end what they describe as the ‘biggest year of their life’ with an event worthy of a Cinderella moment.

Oreoluwa Idowu, student and member of the prom committee, said: “We are asking the Derby community to donate what may seem like a small amount to them, but would mean the world to us as the next generation of Derby.

“We want to end the year on a positive note and carry that energy into the next chapter of our lives, so we ask you to consider this an investment into Derby's future.

Head fairy god-brother and the prom committee at The Bemrose School

“We want to bring everybody together one final time and also offer underprivileged students the chance to experience a luxury event they may never have the opportunity to again, as a well-deserved reward for their hard work."

The school has already raised some funds towards the event by making and selling candles, puff puff’s – an edible treat- and jewellery, with future plans to bake valentines-themed sweet treats that will be available in the schools tuck shop, with all funds raised going towards the event.

Student Ayomide Makinde, a member of the prom committee, who is originally from Nigeria said: “Some pupils like me, have to repeat academic years after relocating to this school from another country.

“I speak for all of us when I say how challenging that can be, and we want to end our time at the school with a proper celebration, one that honours each of us and creates an unforgettable experience together.”

The school has already received donations from local businesses to be raffled off, contributing to the fund, along with former Bemrose School pupil DJ Natty, who is generously volunteering his time to DJ at the event.

A GoHelpMe fund page has been created and the school is asking the community to donate £10 to sponsor one of 120 pupils to attend their end-of-school prom. To contribute please visit www.gofundme.com/f/the-bemrose-school-year-11-prom-sponsor-a-child

Beaulieu Watson, head of year 11 at The Bemrose School said: “I am so proud of all the hard work this year 11 cohort have already put into self-funding this event, which would mean the world to them.

“It would be such a shame for them to miss out on a landmark event that concludes their time with us here at the school.

“We are all looking to the community to help us make their dreams come true.”

The school would also appreciate any donations of party-themed items that could help make the event a success, such as prop booths, 360-degree photo stations, and new occasion wear.