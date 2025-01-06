Derby student crowned one of Aldi's biggest superfans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A student from Derby has been recognised in a national competition to find Aldi’s biggest superfan.

Henry Covins was chosen as a runner-up in the competition, which offered Aldi fans the chance to win the supermarket’s first-ever Superfan Card to cover the cost of a year’s worth of groceries.

The marketing student, who is in his second year at Derby University, created an Aldi-themed crossword that impressed the judges and bagged him a £100 voucher to stock up on all his favourite products and treats.

The competition saw more than 600 people apply, with Henry impressing the judges with his Aldi knowledge.

The Aldi-themed crossword that won Henry his £100 voucher

Henry Covins, runner-up in the competition, said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to have been chosen as a runner up. I came up with the idea of a crossword to combine the marketing skills I’ve learned at university with my favourite Aldi trivia, and I’m so happy that it paid off.

“Aldi has been my go-to for groceries since moving to Derby, and I’m always going into my local store to stock up on fresh produce and cupboard essentials. I can’t wait to spend my voucher on some extra treats next time I’m in store.”

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi, said: “We know how passionate our shoppers are about Aldi and we wanted to find a way to give something back to Aldi’s biggest fans.

“We were blown away by the creativity and enthusiasm in all of the entries and wanted to recognise the effort that went into Henry’s entry by offering him a voucher to spend in store.”

Aldi launched its Superfan Card to celebrate its most loyal customer and offer them the chance to have a year’s worth of groceries covered.