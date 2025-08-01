Derby South MP visits mental health hospital

Baggy Shanker MP with hospital manager Mark Varney

Cygnet Hospital Derby welcomed Baggy Shanker, Member of Parliament for Derby South, for his first visit to the mental health service on London Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hospital, which offers specialist mental health services for up to 50 men and women, gave Mr Shanker a guided tour of its three wards. He met with Hospital Manager Mark Varney and members of the clinical and support teams to learn more about the care provided and the hospital’s role in the local community

Hospital Manager Mark Varney welcomed the visit, saying: “It was a real pleasure to welcome Baggy Shanker MP to Cygnet Hospital Derby for his first visit. His interest in the quality of our facilities, including our en-suite bedrooms, food provision, and staffing levels, made for a very positive and engaging discussion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Engaging with local MPs is incredibly important to us; it allows for greater transparency around the care we provide and gives us the opportunity to showcase the high standards and commitment of our team. It’s a privilege to open our doors and highlight the quality of support available here in Derby.”

Cygnet Hospital Derby provides specialist mental health services tailored to the needs of individuals, focusing on recovery, rehabilitation, and reintegration into the community.