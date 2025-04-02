Derby Rotary raises vital funds for Safe and Sound

By Emily Roberts
Contributor
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 15:04 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 15:15 BST
Derby Rotary Club gives £3,500 cheque to Safe And SoundDerby Rotary Club gives £3,500 cheque to Safe And Sound
Derby Rotary Club gives £3,500 cheque to Safe And Sound
Derby Rotary Club has presented local charity Safe and Sound with a cheque for £3,500 raised during the organisation’s annual Santa and Sleigh tour around Derby and the sale of Christmas trees to the public.

Santa and his elves were joined by representatives from Safe and Sound to bring Christmas cheer to families who then donated to the cause.

CEO Tracy Harrison said: “We are grateful to have been chosen as recipients for the Santa and Sleigh which is a popular activity in the run up to Christmas and the well supported Christmas tree sale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The funds raised will enable us to help and protect many more young people, provide a support lifeline to their families and continue to raise awareness of the mounting dangers facing young people both online and in our local communities.”

John Cheadle from Derby Rotary Club added: "Derby Rotary is proud to be a supporter of this wonderful charity, especially when it comes to our Christmas fundraising activities.

“We always focus on Derbyshire's children's charities for this time of year and Safe and Sound is a most worthy cause."

For more information about the work of Safe and Sound and how to support the charity, please visit www.safeandsoundgroup.org.uk and follow on social media channels.

Related topics:DerbyDerbyshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice