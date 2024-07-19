Derby pair to receive prestigious People's Honour at Westminster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After both partners were diagnosed with dementia, Dr David Roberts and Sue Atherton set up a group providing a lifeline to both patients and their families and carers in Derbyshire.

Dr David Roberts and Sue Atherton, from Derby, are among 26 exceptional individuals to be honoured with the esteemed British Citizen Award (BCA) at the Palace of Westminster. This recognition celebrates their outstanding contributions to society.

The medal presentation, set for Thursday, 25th July 2024, will see David and Sue receive the coveted BCA Medal of Honour for Services to Healthcare (BCAh). Recipients are entitled to use the post-nominals commemorating their achievements.

David and Susan’s partners were both diagnosed with dementia, which is when they both recognised a shortfall in the quality of proactive support within their area. So, in 2012, they formed ‘The Hardy Group’. Initially with just seven members, the group now has more than 200 members and since 2016 became a registered charity.

Dr David Roberts and Sue Atherton will receive the honour

Together they have worked tirelessly to grow the group, partnering with local psychiatrists, social workers, the memory assessment service and Dementia Support Service, who all actively promote membership of the group. Through the group, David and Susan provide invaluable support to those recently diagnosed as well as their carers, helping them through the dementia journey. They bring local news and information to the group and signpost them to the relevant agencies.

David and Susan provide a safe place to meet, have fun, form friendships and take part in activities that encourage inclusivity and act as a lifeline for carers and an opportunity to talk to others with shared experiences. Even after a carer has lost their loved one, they are still an important and valuable part of the group, so are encouraged to continue to be involved and support others on their journey. Both give talks to recently diagnosed patients, highlighting the benefits of being part of The Hardy Group.

Stephanie Wood, from BCA Partner One Stop, commented: "This year's medallists exemplify the incredible support within our communities, especially during challenging times. We're honoured to partner with the BCA and play a part in recognising these exceptional individuals."

The presentation, hosted by TV presenter Matt Allwright, will be attended by BCA patrons Dame Mary Perkins, founder of Specsavers, and The Rt Hon Lord Dholakia. Following the ceremony, medallists will enjoy an Open Top Lap of Honour tour and a certificate presentation at another distinguished Westminster venue.