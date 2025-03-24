Derby motor retail team support Dementia UK with Three Peaks challenge

Mark Dethick, General Manager at Bristol Street Motors SEAT/CUPRA Derby, and Sales Executive Andrew Lawrence are set to take on the gruelling Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge on April 6 to raise money for Dementia UK.

Dementia UK provides specialist support for families affected by dementia, a cause that is particularly close to Andrew’s heart following the recent passing of his nan due to the disease. Mark and Andrew aim to raise vital funds to support the charity’s efforts in offering expert care and guidance to those in need.

Andrew Lawrence said: "Dementia UK is a charity that means a great deal to me. Losing my nan to dementia was incredibly tough, and I want to do something to honour her memory while helping others facing similar challenges. Taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge is no small task but knowing it will support such an important cause makes it all the more worthwhile."

Mark Dethick added: "We’re both excited and a little nervous about the challenge ahead, but we’re determined to complete it for such a fantastic cause. Dementia UK does incredible work, and we hope to raise as much as possible to support their specialist nurses, who provide invaluable assistance to families affected by dementia."

The Yorkshire 3 Peaks Challenge involves climbing the three highest mountains in Yorkshire — Pen-y-ghent, Whernside, and Ingleborough — within 12 hours. Mark and Andrew are training hard in preparation and are calling on friends, family, and the local community to support their fundraising efforts.

Donations can be made via their fundraising page

Every contribution will go towards providing crucial care and support for those living with dementia.