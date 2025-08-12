Derby mental health patients’ barbecue fundraiser for Mind

A mental health hospital in Derby recently held an appreciation day for carers to help fundraise for a mental health charity.

Cygnet Hospital Derby, located on London Road, is a 50-bed specialist mental health service, focusing on recovery, rehabilitation and reintegration.

The Cygnet Health Care service hosted its annual carers’ barbecue with the aim to fundraise for Mind. A craft stall set-up and run by service users helped to raise £246.50 for the mental health charity.

Mind provides support for people struggling with their mental health across England and Wales. It campaigns for better mental health services and opportunities in the workplace as well as educating employers on creating mentally healthy environments.

Nicole Reynolds, Project and Office Manager at the Cygnet Health Care service, highlighted the success of the fundraiser.

She said: “The individuals we support really wanted to raise money for charity. Last year, we also raised money for Mind and they decided to do it again. Mind is such an important charity to those we support and staff here because of the amazing work it does to help individuals with their mental health.”

The annual carers’ barbecue also offered an opportunity to appreciate those that are instrumental in the care of the service users at Cygnet Hospital Derby.

Nicole said: “Everyone really enjoyed the day as it let us celebrate our carers and all of the support they provide, whilst recognising the challenges they may face. Being able to hold the day at our service with those we support helping out made it even more special.

“We were able to show carers the environment where their loved one is being supported and gave them the opportunity to explore and meet the staff. It was lovely that our service users were able to enjoy quality time with their family and friends too.

“Everyone was really appreciative of the carers who attended and our team gifted them with a small token of appreciation. The ongoing support we receive from carers is amazing and they are so important to every individual we support.”

Despite the poor weather, the community spirit of the attendees wasn’t dampened and the barbecue was enjoyed under a marquee. The day featured games, like a quiz and a raffle, as well as a snack cart filled with candyfloss and a visit from an ice cream van.

Carers and individuals supported at the Cygnet Health Care service enjoyed a special visit from therapy animals, like donkeys, goats and rabbits. One of the service users then entertained everyone with a musical performance accompanied by their Musical Therapist.

Nicole said: “Everyone we support at Cygnet Hospital Derby had a brilliant day and said it was even bigger and better than last year’s event. The best part was seeing them sing to the audience and relax with their loved ones at animal therapy.

“We can’t wait for next year where I’m sure our fundraising fun will continue.”