Derby man crowned Apprentice of the Year at JTL Apprenticeship Awards 2025

Derby apprentice Abel Ondaye has been announced as the East Regional Apprentice of the Year (Electrical) at the JTL Regional Awards 2025.

Abel, who completed his electrical apprenticeship with JTL and employed by O’Connor Electrical Ltd, has been recognised for his technical excellence, commitment to learning and the contribution he has made both on-site and in training.

JTL’s prestigious National Apprenticeship Awards 2025 will take place on Wednesday, June 11 at the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds, crowning national winners and showcasing the incredible achievements of JTL apprentices, tutors, training officers and employers.

The JTL National Awards are a flagship event celebrating outstanding apprentices in the electrical and plumbing trades. The 2025 ceremony will honour individuals in key categories, including the newly introduced Rising Star of the Year which recognises apprentices who are showing great promise at an early stage in their learning journey, as well as Electrical Apprentice of the Year and Mechanical Engineering Services Apprentice of the Year (Plumbing) with Abel representing the East of England in the national final.

Abel was presented the award by JTL CEO Chris Claydon and Operations Director Clair Bradley.

The awards form part of JTL’s commitment to nurturing emerging talent and supporting skills development in the building services engineering sector. With over 8,000 learners and partnerships with more than 3,800 businesses, JTL is one of the largest training providers in England and Wales. As an Independent Training Provider, JTL is playing a crucial role in addressing skills shortages while preparing the next generation of skilled professionals to meet evolving industry needs such as renewable technologies and advanced infrastructure.

Abel said: “Being named a regional winner is a real privilege. It feels amazing to have all the effort I put into my apprenticeship recognised. JTL has helped me gain technical skills and build real confidence. I’m so thankful to my employer, Tutor and Training Officer for their constant support. I’m excited to represent the East of England at the National Awards in Leeds.”

Tim O’Connor, Managing Director at O’Connor Electrical Ltd, added: “Abel has consistently gone above and beyond throughout his apprenticeship. Watching his confidence and skills develop has been fantastic. This award is thoroughly deserved, and we are proud to continue supporting his journey.”

Chris Claydon, Chief Executive of JTL, said: “Abel represents the future of our industry – highly skilled, exceptionally driven and eager to make an impact. His skills, determination and achievements highlight the value of high-quality apprenticeship training. We look forward to celebrating his success and that of all our finalists in June.”