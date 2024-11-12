Derby Hope Hack sees young people voice opinions on racism, connections, social media & police relations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Monday 11th November Derby Theatre hosted the 35th Hope Hack, an impactful event organised by Derby and Derbyshire’s Violence Reduction Unit (VRU), aimed at empowering young people to voice their concerns and inspire change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This event is part of a broader initiative by the Hope Collective, designed to encourage open conversations with young people about the issues they face within their communities.

Themed around issues such as racism, social media, relationships with the police, and personal connections, the topics for this year’s Hope Hack were chosen through feedback from local schools. These themes reflect the pressing challenges young people face in their communities, providing a platform for open dialogue and the sharing of ideas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tremayne Blair, Community & Young Person Involvement Officer for Derbyshire VRU, expressed: "It was amazing to see all the hard work VRU has done in the last few months come to fruition. This is just the beginning of what we can do to support communities and future generations, giving them knowledge to thrive"

Anna Malik from the Freedom Foundation, facilitated one of the group discussions.

The event featured a diverse line-up of guest speakers and performers, including:

Nathan Parker, celebrated spoken word artist, who began and closed the event with powerful poetry performances that captured the spirit of the day.

Nathan Addai, award-winning founder of Mental Roots, who highlighted the importance of mental health awareness and community connections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

StreetDoctors, who educated attendees on first aid skills and the realities of knife crime.

StrizzyStrauss, music artist and former youth mentor, who shared his journey of resilience and performed hit songs that inspired hope.

Rukus, rap performance facilitator, who led an interactive workshop demonstrating the power of creative collaboration and produced a song with some of the young people in just 30 minutes.

PC Spilsbury and PCSO Leverington from Derbyshire Constabulary, who created a dialogue a conversation about improving relationships between young people and the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Dean from Derbyshire City Council, who led a presentation on the impact of social media and its role in young people’s lives.

The Hope Hack created a unique opportunity for young people to engage with community leaders, share their ideas, and collaboratively envision a future rooted in positive change.

For further enquiries please contact [email protected]