Derby homelessness organisation moves HQ after providing 2 million beds to homeless in 20 years

Derbyshire homelessness organisation Derventio Housing Trust has moved its HQ after being based in a former church in the heart of the city for more than 20 years, from where it has provided two million beds to those most in need.

From beginning life as a night shelter at the end of 2002, Derventio Housing Trust is now a thriving organisation employing around 75 people around the UK, of which 40 are based in Derby.

The trust helps more than thousand people a year by providing accommodation for them when they would otherwise be at risk of being homeless.

It is currently providing housing for more than 200 people in Derby and more in wider Derbyshire.

Alongside that, the trust provides a wealth of support services to help residents get their lives back on track, including a “Growing Lives” project in Ilkeston that helps with projects like craft, woodworking, walks, gardening and companionship.

Dedicated housing and support officers visit residents regularly and help with matters such as organising GP appointments and signposting to important services providing support with drug and alcohol use.

Derventio Housing Trust’s headquarters have been based in a former church on Boyer Street since it first opened as a night shelter, but it has now moved its main base to new, purpose built offices round the corner on the Peter Baines Industrial Estate on Woods Lane.

Managing director Sarah Hernandez said: “Our former headquarters at the Glad Tidings Hall in Boyer Street have stood us in great stead since we first opened up as a night shelter in late 2002. But after more than 20 years we felt it was time we acquired some more modern offices for our dedicated staff as we continue our work meeting the ever-increasing demand for our services.

“It’s remarkable to think that since we opened we have provided two million bed spaces to people in need. A lot of us might take our homes for granted but it’s a sad reality that for many people, their housing situation is far from secure. We’re extremely proud that Derventio Housing Trust has provided such a valuable service over the years.

“The cost-of-living crisis isn’t going away and every day we are seeing acute need. People risk homelessness today as much as they did when we started and we’re very happy to have moved to more purpose-built offices offering better meeting room facilities and break out spaces for our employees to be able to carry out their jobs.”

Derventio Housing Trust began life when a need for a night shelter had been identified in Derby, to help people sleeping rough who were unable to get space in a hostel.

Formerly the New Life Christian Centre, the building that was to become Derventio’s headquarters was in use by Derby City Mission and opened as a night shelter just before Christmas with people turning up for a bed from the first moment it opened its doors.

Within a few months, Sarah had set Derventio Housing Trust on a secure, sustainable footing, and in 2004 the trust started to offer a more long-term supported housing solution that would offer people the opportunity to live in a shared home with others in the same situation. The trust acquired its first house in Leopold Street 20 years ago.

Today, Derventio Housing Trust operates in five counties: Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Wiltshire. Its flagship Home4Me project, run in close partnership with Derby Homes on behalf of the city council, was selected as a finalist for the prestigious UK Housing Awards, in the Homelessness Project of the Year category.