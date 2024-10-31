Derby Heights Care Home donates essential food supplies as Winter approaches
The Derby Food Alliance works with charities, food banks, and community organisations across the city to ensure food is distributed to those most in need, especially during times of increased demand.
The food collection, timed to coincide with a visit from “Captain Rooster the Food Bank Booster,” saw impressive contributions of non-perishable goods from the home and community, all aimed at easing the pressure on families this winter.
Throughout the campaign, social media updates and emails encouraged participation, creating a sense of shared purpose among residents and their families.
82-year-old Jenny, a resident at Derby Heights Care Home who accompanied the team to deliver the donations, said, “This is such an important cause, especially now, with winter setting in and families needing extra support.”
Home Manager Lynn Bennett noted, “As the colder months approach, it’s been inspiring to see everyone come together to help others in need. Our residents, staff, and families have shown true generosity.”
Captain Rooster expressed his thanks, saying he was “overwhelmed by the size of the donation” from Derby Heights Care Home.
The 74-bed care home, located in Derby and part of Avery Healthcare, believes in giving residents opportunities to make a meaningful difference, staying engaged with local causes.
The care home is dedicated to delivering exceptional respite, residential, and dementia care, as well as creating a vibrant environment for its residents.