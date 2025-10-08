Derby County Community Trust and Derbyshire Gymnastics back NSPCC’s Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport campaign, calling on parents in Derbyshire to play their part

Derbyshire Gymnastics, Derby County Community Trust and the NSPCC’s Child Protection in Sport Unit (CPSU) are calling on parents and carers across Derbyshire to get involved in Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week (6–12 October 2025).

The annual campaign highlights the vital role parents play in their child’s sporting journey and encourages open conversations about the kind of support that helps children feel safe, confident and able to enjoy themselves.

In 2024/25, the NSPCC Helpline dealt with 623 contacts from adults concerned about a child’s welfare in a sports setting – an increase of 47 per cent on the previous year.

With more than five million children and young people regularly taking part in activities outside of school, the NSPCC says it is essential that clubs, coaches and parents work together to ensure every child has a safe and positive sporting experience.

Derbyshire Gymnastic supporting the NSPCC's Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week 2025.

Leading by example is Derbyshire Gymnastics. Over the course of Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week, the gymnastics club will install a specially dedicated display in their venue’s viewing area that will be seen by hundreds of parents as they collect their children from gym classes. The team at Derbyshire Gymnastics will also provide parents with information about the NSPCC’s sports campaign and will be posting assets and messages on their social media channels.

Marie Greenall, Admin Director at Derbyshire Gymnastics, said: “We support Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week at Derbyshire Gymnastics as we are fully devoted to creating a positive and supportive sporting environment for all our young gymnasts. Like the NSPCC, we believe all adults, including parents and carers, play an essential part in keeping children safe.

“When parents attend their child’s competitive sports events, they become ambassadors for the club’s community and code of conduct. Their words, actions, and behaviour can profoundly shape how their child feels about sport, exercise, and mental wellbeing.”

Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week is also being supported by Derby County Football Club’s charitable arm, Derby County Community Trust. Paul Newman is the Chief Executive Officer at the Community Trust, he said:

Young gymnasts supporting the NSPCC's call to keep children safe in sport.

“Child safeguarding is a priority at Derby County Community Trust, which is why we’re happy to be supporting the NSPCC’s Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week. Everyone, whether they are staff, coaches, participants or students have a role to play in keeping children safe.

“As a Trust, we champion child protection within the community in Derby and Derbyshire, and support local projects and initiatives that aid children’s wellbeing and health while nurturing their love of football and positive activities in a safe environment.”

Backed nationally by Premier League icon and football pundit Alan Shearer, international swimmer Michael Gunning, England rugby sevens player and Gladiators star Jodie Ounsley (Fury), Newcastle United forward Shania Hayles and sports bodies including British Judo, British Volleyball and British Triathlon, this year’s theme Play Your Part asks parents to consider how they support their child before, during and after sport.

At the heart of this year’s campaign is a new video, launching on 6 October, which features children and parents talking about what kind of support makes the biggest difference.

NSPCC Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week 2025

Parents can also download a set of conversation starter questions to help them talk with their own child about what support works for them, while clubs can also access free resources to promote the campaign from the CPSU website.

Rachael Barker, Head of the CPSU, said: “The part a parent plays in their child’s sport can shape how they feel about themselves and their sport for years to come. This campaign gives parents the confidence to start conversations with their children, to listen, and to keep sport fun, respectful and safe.”

The campaign is also being accompanied by Lifelong Play, a new poem shared by athletes and ambassadors across social media, highlighting the lasting impact of positive parenting in sport which you can watch here.

Clubs, schools and community organisations in Derbyshire are being encouraged to add the campaign to their calendars, share the video, display posters in venues and distribute resources to parents. The NSPCC hopes these tools will make it easier for families to focus on encouragement, respect and fun, rather than results or pressure.