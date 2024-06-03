Derby care manager shortlisted for prestigious award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The manager of two Derbyshire care homes which support adults with learning disabilities and autism has been named a finalist at the 2024 Housing with Care Awards.

Penny Robinson, who works for Cygnet Social Care, is the registered manager of The Conifers and Marion House, in Borrowash, Derby.

She has been nominated in the Housing with Care Manager category which recognises an outstanding on-site manager who has responsibility for both the building and the care service delivered on site.

She said: “I am extremely grateful for the nomination of the Housing with Care award.

Penny Robinson

“The nomination came as a surprise and I feel incredibly proud that I have been taken into consideration after only being the registered manager at Conifers and Marion house for a short time.

“My nomination has filled me with a strong sense of pride.”

Penny was interviewed by a panel of judges earlier this month and will attend the awards ceremony to find out if she has won at the Hilton London Bankside on Friday, June 7.

She has worked for Cygnet Social Care for over ten years following completion of a psychology degree at De Montfort University. Having initially started as a support worker, Penny has worked her way up through a number of roles including activity co-ordinator and deputy manager and now service manager.

Penny has mainly worked in residential settings supporting adults with learning disabilities and autism. Since joining Cygnet Social Care, she has completed many courses to develop her knowledge and skill set which include NVQ and Healthcare Assistant Practitioner level 5.

Describing what she enjoys most about her job, she said: “The best thing about the role is helping the staff to accomplish their goals and aspirations and being a part of the journey with them. I believe in a person centred approach and aim to ensure that the individuals we care for have the best quality of life.

“I have a great team around me who shine in support and encouragement to the individuals we support and I couldn’t be the manager I am without their hard work and commitment.”

She was nominated by her Deputy Manager, Aimee Ratcliffe, who said Penny is a true inspirational leader.

She added: “Penny is absolutely dedicated to the role of registered manager, she encourages all of the staff and the residents to reach their best potential.

“I have been fortunate enough to know Penny for many years and to see her rise through the ranks and perform in the manner she does is wonderful. Had it not been for the guidance and trust she has shown myself I doubt very much that I would have succeeded in reaching my own career goals.