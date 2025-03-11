Derby 10k runner pays tribute to hospice for three generations of care

On Sunday 6 April, Megan Radford will show her appreciation to Treetops Hospice for supporting three generations of her family as she joins hundreds of runners in the Derby 10k.

Megan, 28, from Derby, is on track to raise over £300 for the hospice that cared for her late dad and grandad. Megan had bereavement counselling at the end-of-life charity following the death of her dad, Ian, from cancer.

Megan explained more:

“When my dad died it was the most traumatising week of my life. I knew that I would need help to get over the overwhelming shock. It was incredibly useful to have a counsellor at Treetops to talk to in-depth, as it is difficult to do so with grieving family or friends that you don't want to burden.

Megan and Dad, Ian

“Unfortunately, the memories from that time turned into flashbacks that intruded on my day-to-day life. My counsellor helped me deal with these in an effective way, until they had gone. They say you have to grow around grief and my counselling sessions helped me do that so I could return to my life with a new, well-rounded perspective.”

Ian died of cancer just days before his 65th birthday. Treetops nurses helped care for him at home.

“Dad didn't want to be in hospital. He wanted to come home and we wanted him home, so that's what we did.

“In his last few days, we looked after him as a family, 24 hours a day, with regular daytime visits from NHS healthcare teams. In the night, there wasn't the same support and that's where the Treetops nurses came in.

(Baby) Megan with Grandad, John

“Without the nurses, I don't know how we would've managed to look after dad properly. They had the perfect attitude: a friendly bedside manner coupled with a fierce eye for detail. They looked after my dad and were a sympathetic ear to us. When they arrived, it felt like we could breathe a sigh of relief.

“When my dad died, we called the Treetops nurses one last time. At this point, it felt like having old friends come to the house in our hour of need. They helped prepare my dad and made the necessary arrangements, so we didn't have to. It didn't feel intrusive; they were very welcome.”

Megan’s late grandad John also came to Treetops in Risley to meet with his oncologist and to take part in a wide range of activities on site. John was passionate about hospice care, as Megan explained:

“My grandma passed away from cancer when my mum and her sisters were young. It was a difficult time for the family. They had to take two buses to see grandma in hospital.

“Grandad could see how much better grandma's quality of life would've been if there had been a local hospice; what a difference it would've made to his wife and daughter's lives.

“When the proposal came to set up a hospice in the local area, Treetops, Grandad was vocal in supporting it so others could benefit from what he would've loved for his own family.”

Megan signed up to the Derby 10k to “give back to the charity that helped me and my family so much”.

“I think dad would be cheering me on at the finish line. He was always proud of his children and our achievements. I always think of him at the big moments in my life, or even the little successes. I can imagine him pulling me in for a hug, giving me a big kiss on "the bonce", and congratulating me.”

Treetops Hospice welcomes runners to join Megan on the Derby 10k and raise money for the hospice. Those who register before Wednesday 19 March can take advantage of a special £5 discounted rate. Runners are asked to raise £108 which helps to provide a local patient with a night of Hospice at Home nursing care at home.

The Derby 10k route starts and finishes at Pride Park, passing the Derbion and Derby Cathedral. The event is suitable for people of all abilities. Treetops runners receive a branded tech shirt, fundraising support and resources, and homemade cake at the finish line.

To join Team Treetops, head to www.treetops.org.uk/derby10k2025

Treetops Hospice, one of the leading end-of-life care charities in Derby, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families. Every year, Treetops provides vital care and support to over 2,000 people across Derbyshire.