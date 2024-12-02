Derbion unveils updated plans to revitalise key sites

Updated plans for the potential development of three key sites within Derbion’s footprint will be unveiled at a public exhibition this week.

The Derbion Masterplan is a framework for the long-term development of under-used land that will complement and support the existing centre and its significant position within Derby. It is a starting point for exploring future opportunities over the next 10 years and beyond, that will benefit both Derbion and the ongoing regeneration of Derby City Centre.

Plans were originally presented in 2022 and considered the potential of two sites, Eagle Quarter and Bradshaw Way. They have now been updated with a revised layout and reduction in height of the proposed buildings. A third site, the Riverside Quarter, is also included.

Planning permission has already been granted for the Eastern Gateway project, which forms the first phase of the proposed Eagle Quarter development. Work is now underway to create a new public square on the corner of East Street and Morledge and provide an enhanced gateway to the city from the bus station.

The Derbion Masterplan proposes how the rest of the Eagle Market site could be developed for around 500 new homes and commercial uses, within a framework of green, accessible routes and new public spaces. The updated plans for the Eagle Quarter also include the retention of Derby Theatre, providing a green cultural square at the heart of the project.

The proposals for Bradshaw Way include around 480 new homes and commercial space around landscaped public areas, transforming the gateway site and improving links to the Nightingale Quarter.

Following the closure of the Riverside car park last year, the masterplan has been extended to encompass the Riverside Quarter, presenting an opportunity to provide around 380 new homes with new public spaces and walkable streets that will improve connections towards the river and into the rest of the city centre.

Commenting on the masterplan proposals, Beth McDonald, Managing Director at Derbion said: “As Derbion continues to attract leading retail and leisure brands, our position in the heart of the Derby means that we have an important opportunity to evolve and develop our wider footprint to improve the vitality of the city centre and increase connectivity.

“The masterplan proposals are a framework for development over the next 10 years and beyond to revitalise three key sites that will support the wider regeneration of Derby and attract and engage more people to visit and explore the city.”

An exhibition of the masterplan proposals will be open to the public on Level 2 of Derbion, opposite Zara, on Thursday 5th December from 11am to 4pm and Friday 6th December 2024 from 11am to 3pm.

Members of the public will be invited to provide feedback on the proposals, and more information is also available at www.derbion.com/masterplan/