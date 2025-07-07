Derbion is set to become the new home for Upbeat Communities' support services

Derbion is set to become the new home for Upbeat Communities, allowing the local charity to expand its services and support for refugees and those seeking sanctuary.

Driven by increased demand, the Derby-based charity, which has been supporting asylum seekers and refugees since 2005, was ready to move from Trinity Baptist Church and is relocating to a larger space at Derbion to continue its invaluable work within the city

Upbeat Communities’ new 8,000 sq ft location in Victoria Chambers, situated outside the centre on London Road above Iceland and B&M, will open later this summer, highlighting the charity’s continued commitment to supporting the local community.

The space will feature classrooms, social spaces, meeting rooms and offices, designed to offer a welcoming and inclusive environment for community members. It will also house the charity’s social enterprises, including Upbeat Clean, a commercial cleaning company, which was a recent recipient of the King’s Award for Enterprise (for social mobility).

Upbeat Communities enables Derby’s refugee community to access training and rebuild their lives through real living wage employment. The charity also offers a safe and inclusive environment where members can access English classes, support groups, employability training and community activities, helping them build connections and gain independence.

Beth McDonald, Managing Director of Derbion, said: “At Derbion, creating a vibrant and inclusive community is at the heart of everything we do, so we’re truly thrilled to welcome Upbeat Communities into its bigger city centre space over the coming weeks.

“Upbeat Communities’ work creates a space where people seeking sanctuary are welcomed, find support and build friendships. We’re looking forward to hosting them here at Derbion as part of our ongoing commitment to the local community, and to support Upbeat Communities’ important mission of building a welcoming and supportive environment.”

Andrew Jackson, Chief Executive of Upbeat Communities, added: “We are delighted to move to Victoria Chambers, and to be partnering with Derbion on this move. It will provide us with the much-needed space to grow our services and continue to support some of the most vulnerable in our society.”

For more information, visit www.derbion.com.