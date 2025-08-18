Derbion announces the return of school uniform initiative in partnership with Derby Food 4 Thought Alliance

The School Uniform Hub is now open at Derbion

Derbion is once again supporting local families by teaming up with Derby Food 4 Thought Alliance (DF4TA) to bring the School Uniform Hub back to the centre this week.

The scheme, which is organised by DF4TA and supported by Derbion, provides families facing financial hardship with access to good-quality, donated uniform to help ease the pressure of back-to-school costs ahead of the new academic year.

Until Friday 22nd August, between 10am and 4pm, local families in need of support can visit the School Uniform Hub, located in the Community Hub on Level 1 at Derbion, to pick up pre-loved school uniform.

Offering an affordable and more sustainable way to shop for school uniforms, the pop-up School Uniform Hub will give families in need the chance to get set for school with a low-cost school uniform ahead of the new term in September.

As the School Uniform Hub supports more families, Derbyshire Food 4 Thought Alliance is asking for a small donation to help cover running costs and reach as many families as possible.

For more information and to ensure that the school uniform goes to those who need it the most, families will be required to pre-register their interest via a QR code, which can be found via link and answer a series of qualifying questions.

Beth McDonald, Managing Director at Derbion, commented: “This year marks our third year supporting DF4TA through the appeal, as part of our Derbion Cares initiative, and we’re proud to continue making a positive impact together. Last year’s scheme supported over 600 families, so we’re excited to continue our support and hope that the initiative will provide access to school essentials for even more families this year.”

Deborah Jones, Senior Project Coordinator at DF4TA, added: “Having the School Uniform Hub in Derbion for the third year is about more than just clothes – it’s about community. Families can access good-quality school uniform for a small donation, easing the financial pressure that often forces parents to choose between buying uniform or putting food on the table. These donations not only support our wider food project, but also help us work towards offering this uniform support all year round. The hub lightens the load for families during the cost-of-living crisis and brings the community together – with volunteers, local businesses, and residents joining forces to look out for one another.”

For more information and to discover the full list of items the donation station is requesting, please visit www.derbion.com/school-uniform-hub or call 01332 346266.