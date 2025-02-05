Department for Education-funded holiday clubs to continue in Derbyshire

Derbyshire’s Holiday Activity and Food programme, known locally as It’s About Me, will provide a further year of funded holiday activities and food for eligible children and young people across the county.

Following the recent announcement from the Department for Education, it has been confirmed that funding for Derbyshire’s Holiday Activities and Food programme will continue until 2026, offering spaces at holiday clubs as well as nutritious meals to eligible children and young people across the county.

Whilst over 28,000 children and young people across the county are eligible for benefits-related free school meals, the eligibility criteria also extends to other groups of young people and many It’s About Me holiday clubs also offer paid places to non-eligible children and young people as part of a blended programme.

It’s About Me works in partnership with local holiday club providers to give children aged 4-16 access to a range of funded activities including sports, crafts, music, art and much more during the spring, summer and winter holidays. The programme aims to address holiday hunger, physical inactivity, social isolation, childcare needs, learning loss and school readiness across Derbyshire. Go to www.itsaboutmederbyshire.co.uk for more information.

Young person practising archery

Over the last three years, the It’s About Me programme has made a huge difference to participating children and young people, funding over 800 holiday clubs and serving almost 200,000 nutritious meals.

The programme has also had a wider impact on Derbyshire’s workforce, with over £5.8M being invested in local Derbyshire holiday club provision and over 500 staff, coaches and volunteers being upskilled through the It’s About Me training offer, giving holiday club providers the resources needed to develop their skills to better meet the needs of the communities they serve.

In 2022, one of the UK’s leading sport for development charities, StreetGames, were appointed as the programme delivery partner on behalf of Derbyshire County Council. Earlier this month, StreetGames CEO Mark Lawrie OBE welcomed the announcement from the Department for Education of a funding extension for the HAF programme in 2025/26.

“StreetGames welcome the fantastic news that the HAF (Holiday Activities and Food) programme will continue to receive funding for 2025/26. This outcome is a testament to the value of the programme and the vital impact it has had and will now continue to have on children and families across the country.

Young person taking part in watersports

As founding members of the HAF Alliance, which advocates for healthy, active and fulfilling holidays for the children and young people who most need them, StreetGames are proud to see this commitment renewed.”

Jenny Carter, Holiday Activities and Food Programme Director said:

“Since being appointed as the programme delivery partner for It’s About Me in 2022, StreetGames has been on an incredible journey with a dedicated community of holiday club providers across the county. We have seen significant growth in the level and quality of provision, resulting in increased engagement of children, young people and families.

The continued development of providers and the range and diversity of provision on offer provide significant opportunities for children to grow, socialise and develop. This incredible drive for development was highlighted when one of It’s About Me’s holiday club providers, Insight CIC, was awarded the East Midlands HAF project of the year 2024 in the Holiday Activity and Food Programme Awards, recognised at the House of Parliament.

Young person helping to prepare fruit for lunch

We celebrate the dedication shown by our providers and we welcome the news of continued investment to enable us to sustain our support to families in Derbyshire.”

Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Education Councillor Alex Dale said: “We very much welcome the extension of funding for this valuable countywide programme which continues to have a positive impact on the lives of so many young people and their families across Derbyshire.

It’s About Me’ helps us make sure children and young people across the county have access to opportunities which help them manage all aspects of school life in a fun way and support their physical, mental and educational wellbeing, not only throughout the school term but during the holidays as well.

The programme forms an important part of our commitment to giving every child in Derbyshire the best possible start in life, no matter what their ability or challenge, while also boosting local communities with funding for resources as well as training and employment for the staff and volunteers who organise and run the sessions.

Young person cycling

The confirmation of further funding will allow us to continue making positive differences to the lives of children and young people across Derbyshire.”

Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Children and Families Councillor Julie Patten said: “The ‘It's About Me’ programme is an essential aspect of Derbyshire County Council's efforts to provide children and young people in the county with enjoyable, active and healthy school holidays and we very much welcome this funding expansion.

Thanks to support from activity providers across Derbyshire the programme has been able to develop significantly and become increasingly available to families across Derbyshire. To have further financial support to allow it to continue is fantastic news!

Providing free holiday clubs is just one of the practical ways we show our commitment to helping every child and young person enjoy activities to support their physical and mental health and empower them with a strong foundation for their future.”