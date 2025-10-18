Dementia Friendly Church

By John Stamp
Published 18th Oct 2025, 17:43 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 12:20 BST
members chatting at the end of the workshop
Church members and staff gathered recently for a workshop to consider adapting worship services and the physical environment to better accommodate individuals with dementia.

Seventeen Christians from Mid Derbyshire Methodist churches gathered at ‘The Dwelling Place’ Heanor, led by CAMEO worker Alison Wood and Local Preacher Geraldine Stamp. The workshop explored and discussed implementing strategies like using familiar hymns and shorter services, creating a calm environment with clear pathways, and providing practical support such as a "buddy system" to help members feel welcome.

Organiser Alison Wood said’ “We feel it’s really important to provide training to church staff and volunteers on dementia awareness and how to support those with dementia effectively.”

Check out the Methodists Mid Derbyshire website for information on services and events near you: www.mid-derbyshire-Methodist.org.uk

