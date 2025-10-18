Dementia Friendly Church

members chatting at the end of the workshop

Church members and staff gathered recently for a workshop to consider adapting worship services and the physical environment to better accommodate individuals with dementia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seventeen Christians from Mid Derbyshire Methodist churches gathered at ‘The Dwelling Place’ Heanor, led by CAMEO worker Alison Wood and Local Preacher Geraldine Stamp. The workshop explored and discussed implementing strategies like using familiar hymns and shorter services, creating a calm environment with clear pathways, and providing practical support such as a "buddy system" to help members feel welcome.

Organiser Alison Wood said’ “We feel it’s really important to provide training to church staff and volunteers on dementia awareness and how to support those with dementia effectively.”

Check out the Methodists Mid Derbyshire website for information on services and events near you: www.mid-derbyshire-Methodist.org.uk